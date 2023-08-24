The Purple Guys Continues to Expand with Two Strategic Acquisitions in Texas

Addition of two leading IT MSPs builds density and expands capabilities across key Texas markets





SHREVEPORT, La.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Purple Guys, a leading provider of managed IT services to small- and mid-sized businesses (“SMB”), completed the acquisitions of Advantex and Herrod Technology, two leading Texas-based IT managed service providers. These acquisitions further expand the company’s presence in key Texas markets, marking a strategic entry into Houston and building density and added service capabilities in the broader Dallas metroplex.

Advantex, founded in 2002, provides a full suite of scalable and integrated technology solutions and network management services to a diverse set of Houston and Dallas-based clients. “ We are excited to partner with the world-class team at The Purple Guys. They share our focus on high quality, solutions-oriented services, and we are confident this partnership will be a tremendous success for our clients and employees alike,” said Advantex Co-Owner Eliot Vancil. “ As we move forward, our number one priority is to continue providing top-tier service to our loyal clients, and we are confident that this partnership will provide benefits for all parties involved,” continued Advantex Co-Owner Eddie Garcia.

Herrod Technology has over 20 years of experience providing tailored managed IT services, offering a comprehensive set of technology and security solutions designed to support its long-tenured client base across the Dallas / Fort Worth market. “ The Herrod Technology team is excited to join The Purple Guys, and we are confident that we can build on our historical success and create new opportunities for our team,” said Herrod Technology Founder Kelly Herrod. “ Together, we are positioned to better serve and deliver differentiated value to our customers.”

Building on its position as a leading MSP platform, The Purple Guys will continue to focus on organic growth, business optimization initiatives and strategic add-on acquisitions to build density and expand service capabilities within the central United States.

The Purple Guys CEO Kevin Cook added, “ We remain highly focused on partnering with like-minded businesses with the same drive to provide market-leading technology solutions to the SMB community. Our acquisition strategy follows a two-pronged approach: building scale and density within our core geographies and adding vertical and technical expertise to better serve our growing customer base. We are very intentional about where we plant our next flag, and we feel strongly that market density is the best way to provide superior service to our clients and expanded opportunities to our team. We first entered the Texas market in 2022, and the acquisitions of Advantex and Herrod Technology are a natural progression of our strategy. The Purple Guys strives to be a leader in every market we serve, and these acquisitions provide an opportunity to partner with exceptional teams and build greater market density in Texas.”

Advantex and Herrod Technology mark the seventh and eighth acquisitions for The Purple Guys since the formation of its partnership with Kian Capital and ParkSouth Ventures in January 2020. The acquisitions are part of its strategy of building an industry-leading IT services provider to the SMB community.

About The Purple Guys

The Purple Guys is a leading provider of comprehensive managed IT services to small and mid-sized businesses. We focus on our clients’ IT so they don’t have to. As trusted members of our clients’ teams, we work hard on their behalf to help their businesses grow and succeed by ensuring secure, reliable and cost-effective IT systems. The Purple Guys has offices in Shreveport and New Orleans, Louisiana; Kansas City, Kansas; St. Louis, Missouri; Austin, Dallas and Houston, Texas; Indianapolis, Indiana and Valparaiso, Indiana, employing more than 280 highly trained team members serving businesses throughout the Central and Southern U.S. For more information, visit www.purpleguys.com.

