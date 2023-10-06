The PlanET Biogas Group Celebrates 25 Years in Business!

GESCHER, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–PlanET, a global technology provider of biogas plants for the agricultural and industrial sectors is celebrating its 25th birthday this year. This special milestone was recently honored at an anniversary celebration with approximately 400 guests in Gescher, Germany. The event, held on September 8, 2023 was attended by business partners, employees from all international subsidiaries, political figures and representatives from the media.









Engineer Jörg Meyer zu Strohe (Dipl.-Ing. FH), managing director and shareholder of the PlanET Biogas Group welcomed guests and thanked employees for their engagement. “ The fact that PlanET can look back on a 25-year history is our joint achievement – for the passion for biogas is the key to our decades of success.”

“ Reaching the 25-year milestone is a fantastic achievement for this dedicated and talented team, and we are delighted to continue to showcase our tried and tested technology and services to the North American Market for years to come,” said Derek Hundert, President of PlanET in North America.

PlanET History. It is not uncommon for the humble beginnings of aspiring innovators to start in the modest confines of a home. Such was the case for Jörg Meyer zu Strohe and his college friend Hendrik Becker. Sons of farmers in Vreden, Germany, these two future entrepreneurs, full of enthusiasm for renewable energy, the environment and climate protection, started a business called PlanET Biogastechnik in 1998. From their earliest beginnings, these new business owners and engineers anchored sustainability and environmental protection in the company philosophy.

Today, PlanET is one of the world leaders in the biogas industry with 700+ biogas plants and 100+ RNG plants worldwide.

Currently in Germany, France, Brazil, Canada and the United States, PlanET provides market-leading expertise in the design, construction, and servicing of anaerobic digestion and biogas utilization systems including RNG plants. The highly skilled employees are customer focused and PlanET biogas plants are characterized by reliability, innovation and efficiency.

Historical milestones:

1998 Company founded by engineers Jörg Meyer zu Strohe (Dipl.-Ing. FH) and Hendrik Becker (Dipl.-Ing. FH) 1999 Construction of the first German PlanET biogas plant 2004 First biogas plant in Japan 2005 First PlanET biogas plant in the Netherlands 2006 Established subsidiaries in France and Canada (Ontario) 2009 Construction of the first biomethane plant 2011 First PlanET biogas plant in UK 2013 Established the subsidiary in USA (Colorado and New York) 2018 First biogas plant in the Philippines 2022 Relocation of the headquarters to the new facilities in Gescher Established the subsidiary PlanET Biogás Brasil Ltda. 2023 Established PlanET Service Solutions GmbH

