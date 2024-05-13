The OpenMP ARB Welcomes New Member CEA

33 vendors and research organizations are now collaborating to develop standard parallel programming model

CEA is a prominent French government-funded research organization and a key player in research, development and innovation in four main areas: defense and security, low carbon energies (nuclear and renewables), technological research for industry, fundamental research in the physical sciences and life sciences. It collaborates with academic institutions, industry partners and international organizations to promote excellence, scientific innovation and technological advancement.

“CEA is very pleased to join the OpenMP ARB. With our expertise, we hope to contribute as much as possible to the evolution of the standard for future generations of supercomputers, with a particular emphasis on heterogeneous machines and portability,” says Dr Adrien Roussel, HPC expert and CEA representative in the OpenMP ARB.

“We welcome the addition of CEA to the OpenMP family,” says Dr Michael Klemm, OpenMP ARB CEO. “Their history of innovation and inventiveness will benefit the evolution of OpenMP.”

The OpenMP ARB now has 33 members, including, in addition to CEA, the vendors AMD, Fujitsu, HPE, IBM, Intel, Micron, NEC, NVIDIA, SAMSUNG, SIFIVE, and SUSE; the supercomputing centers TACC, EPCC, BSC, CSC, and Leibniz Supercomputing Centres; the national laboratories ANL, LANL, ORNL, LLNL, BNL, SANDIA, and LBNL; the users NASA and NCSA; and the Universities of Basel, Bristol, Delaware, Tennessee, Stony Brook, and RWTH Aachen.

About OpenMP

The OpenMP Architecture Review Board (ARB) has a mission to standardize directive-based multi-language high-level parallelism that is performant, productive, and portable. Jointly defined by a group of major computer hardware and software vendors, the OpenMP API is a portable, scalable model that gives parallel programmers a simple and flexible interface for developing parallel applications for platforms ranging from embedded systems and accelerator devices to multicore systems and shared-memory systems. The OpenMP ARB owns the OpenMP brand, oversees the OpenMP specification, and produces and approves new versions of the specification. Further information can be found at http://www.openmp.org/.

