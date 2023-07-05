<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire The Official Launch of SOCA Exchange
Business Wire

The Official Launch of SOCA Exchange

di Business Wire

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Recently, Solain Exchange and the private non-profit organization Caridad Luz reached a merger and acquisition to jointly establish a new cryptocurrency exchange. SOCA Exchange was officially launched on July 4, 2023, which marked the digital asset field. This new chapter will bring new opportunities and experiences to investors.


Solain Exchange has grown continuously in the past 4 years, with more than 5 million members, and has always provided a convenient and secure platform for global digital currency transactions.

In addition, Caridad Luz is also committed to “relief of difficulties and helping the poor”, and currently has more than 2 million members worldwide. Caridad Luz is made up of volunteer global citizens who are passionate about philanthropy. Since its establishment many years, charitable organizations have donated from caring people in society to create studios and treatment centres to carry out disaster relief work.

The combination of Solain and Caridad Luz is believed to create a safe and efficient trading platform for global investors and create value for 7 million members. SOCA Exchange combines social capital and digital assets and combines charity and public welfare undertakings to provide more comprehensive investment services and a wider range of charitable and public welfare undertakings.

SOCA Exchange will further promote the development and innovation of the digital asset industry. For investors, SOCA Exchange will become a platform worth looking forward to, bringing them more possibilities for success.

Contacts

Company Name: SOCA Exchange

Address: 10 Sunlight Building, No.15 Main Street, Berlin, German

Website: https://www.solain.im/
Contact: Nora Lenida

Email: support@solain.im

Articoli correlati

Cloud Assets the Biggest Targets for Cyberattacks, as Data Breaches Increase

Business Wire Business Wire -
39% of businesses experienced a data breach in their cloud environment last year, an increase of 4points from the...
Continua a leggere

True Names Sam McGrath General Manager, EMEA & APAC

Business Wire Business Wire -
Transformational leader will drive global growth across True’s talent technologies & servicesLONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--True, the premier global platform of innovative...
Continua a leggere

Juniper Research: Berlin Ranked Number 1 Smart City for Europe in 2023, Due to Superior Transit & Energy Strategies

Business Wire Business Wire -
CO2e Savings in Europe from Smart City Deployments to Reach 247 MMT by 2028BASINGSTOKE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new study from...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE
Salesforce

Salesforce: nuove funzioni di AI, analisi dei dati e CRM per il settore dei...

Salesforce