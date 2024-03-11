The ODP Corporation to Participate in the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference Wednesday, March 13th, 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ODP Corporation (“ODP,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of products, services, and technology solutions to businesses and consumers, announced today that its executive vice president and chief financial officer, D. Anthony Scaglione, and vice president of investor relations and treasurer, Tim Perrott, will participate in the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference on March 13th, 2024.





The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products, services, and technology solutions through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omni-channel presence, which includes supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence, and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Office Depot, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, Inc, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

