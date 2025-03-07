The ODP Corporation to Participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2025 Investor Conference Monday, March 10th, 2025

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The ODP Corporation (“ODP,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of products, services and technology solutions to businesses and consumers, announced today that Adam Haggard, senior vice president and co-chief financial officer, Max Hood, senior vice president and co-chief financial officer, and Tim Perrott, vice president of investor relations and treasurer, will virtually participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2025 Investor Conference on March 10th, 2025.

