The ODP Corporation to Participate in the B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ODP Corporation (“ODP,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ODP), a leading provider of business services, products and digital workplace technology solutions to businesses and consumers, announced today that its executive vice president and chief financial officer, D. Anthony Scaglione, and vice president of investor relations and treasurer, Tim Perrott, will participate in the B. Riley Securities Institutional Investor Conference on May 22nd, 2024.


About The ODP Corporation

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, a B2B digital procurement solution, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; Veyer, LLC; and Varis, Inc., The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. Varis is a trademark of Varis, Inc. Grand&Toy is a trademark of Grand & Toy, LLC in Canada. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Tim Perrott

Investor Relations

561-438-4629

Tim.Perrott@theodpcorp.com

