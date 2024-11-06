The ODP Corporation Embarks on a New 10-Year, $1.5B Transformative Partnership with Nationally Recognized Strategic Reseller

Leading workplace solutions provider joins forces with strategic reseller partner to enhance procurement efficiency and deliver a curated customer experience

BOCA RATON, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) (“ODP,” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products, services and technology solutions to businesses and consumers, today announced a partnership with a large, growing strategic reseller organization, offering quality office, furniture, print, promotional and facility resource solutions to large multi-site companies. This partnership, worth up to $1.5 billion spanning a 10-year period, will leverage the reseller provider’s expertise in creating custom, results-driven e-commerce solutions and the Company’s extensive fulfillment centers and delivery network.





“This collaboration enables a leader in reseller services to leverage our comprehensive product and service offerings, national distribution and award-winning e-commerce platform to service their customers,” said David Centrella, EVP of The ODP Corporation and President of ODP Business Solutions. “This partnership reflects our commitment to providing solutions that address unique business needs.”

“This partnership underscores ODP’s commitment to providing value-added solutions that will help businesses and vendors thrive in today’s competitive landscape,” said Nisha Brown, VP of Marketing & Product Management at ODP Business Solutions. “We’re excited about the opportunities this brings to our customers and the broader business community.”

About The ODP Corporation



The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is a leading provider of products and services through an integrated business-to-business (B2B) distribution platform and omnichannel presence, which includes world-class supply chain and distribution operations, dedicated sales professionals, online presence and a network of Office Depot and OfficeMax retail stores. Through its operating companies Office Depot, LLC; ODP Business Solutions, LLC; and Veyer, LLC, The ODP Corporation empowers every business, professional, and consumer to achieve more every day. For more information, visit theodpcorp.com.

ODP and ODP Business Solutions are trademarks of ODP Business Solutions, LLC. Office Depot is a trademark of The Office Club, LLC. OfficeMax is a trademark of OMX, Inc. Veyer is a trademark of Veyer, LLC. ©2024 Office Depot, LLC. All rights reserved. Any other product or company names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

