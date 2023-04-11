The Next Solutions Group Hires Communications Veteran Greg Jenkins as Managing Director

30 years of communications strategy spanning from the White House to Alibaba to Entrepreneurship

AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Next Solutions Group (NSG) announced today that it has named Greg Jenkins as Managing Director.





Jenkins, an international communications veteran with more than 30 years of public and private sector experience, was founder and principal of the executive coaching firm North Bay Strategies. Prior to that, Jenkins was a Director of Corporate Affairs at Alibaba and part of the team that developed and executed the communications strategy around what was the world’s largest IPO.

He also held a director post at the strategic communications firm Brunswick Group, where he provided corporate reputation, issues management and crisis communications guidance to numerous multinational corporations.

In the aftermath of 9/11, the White House dispatched Jenkins to Pakistan and later to Afghanistan to develop and implement a regional inter-coalition communications strategy and put in place a 24-hour rapid response unit. In addition, he was the Deputy Assistant to President George W. Bush and Director of the Office of Presidential Advance, where he was responsible for the design, implementation and management of hundreds of domestic and international presidential meetings, events and visits. He was the Executive Director of the Presidential Inaugural Committee. Jenkins has also served as the Communications Director of the International Trade Administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce, developing, and implementing communications strategy regarding trade priorities, focusing on expanding export opportunities for American business, strategizing trade agreement enforcement, and promoting fair trade practices. He is also a former producer for Fox News Channel.

“We are excited to have Greg join our NSG team,” said Raymond F. Kerins Jr., Chief Executive Officer of The Next Solutions Group. “Greg’s strong combination of skills — developed as a communications executive with deep experience in both the private and public sectors — offers our clients a unique perspective in global communications and business objectives.”

As a member of NSG’s senior leadership team, Jenkins will be the first senior hire based in California and will report directly to Kerins. He joins a group of highly experienced professionals that includes:

Justin Blum, a former Senior Editor and Reporter at Bloomberg News and the Washington Post

Michael Harley, former National Security Agency, and military intelligence officer

Dan Childs, a former Managing Editor at ABC News and Director of External Communications at Bayer U.S.

Lauren Pearle, former Senior Producer at ABC News Investigations Unit and litigator with Sidley Austin LLP and Davis & Gilbert LLP

Each member of the team brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to NSG’s priority focus areas of corporate reputation, issues management, business intelligence and cybersecurity.

“I could not be more thrilled to join the fine team at NSG,” said Jenkins. “Their senior-level approach to helping clients successfully navigate critical issues is second to none.”

About The Next Solutions Group

The Next Solutions Group specializes in corporate reputation/issues management, business intelligence, and cybersecurity and is a member of The Next Practices Group (NPG).

NSG’s senior team of professionals has a broad range of experience in business, government and journalism. We have supported C-suite executives, top government officials, military, and non-profit leaders.

We protect and advance our clients’ reputation while ensuring alignment with organizational objectives. We support and coach executives and leaders in preparation for engagement with key audiences, including investors, employees, regulators, and journalists. At a time when companies and their leaders are coming under relentless assault online, we monitor the clear, deep, and dark web to protect their safety and reputation.

We represent multinational companies in sectors including healthcare, technology, consumer goods, and financial services. Our senior leaders are engaged. We do the day-to-day work. We have engaged with companies that have been under investigations by various governmental agencies, including the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission. We have worked on class action lawsuits, executive issues/transitions, corporate layoffs, anti-corporate activism, and cyber/ransomware attacks. Our work has also included M&A, regulatory, and product issues such as recalls.

About The Next Practices Group

NPG is a founder-driven group formed to create perpetual competitive advantage and value for clients. The group’s combined expertise in leading organizations and in the key disciplines of data science, technology, digital media, issues management, cybersecurity, and marketing communications powers new models and a new approach to doing business.

Contacts

Media:

Madeline Brew



732-207-9917



Madeline.Brew@nextpracticegroup.com