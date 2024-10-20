The Next Generation of AI Based Digital Wound Care: Skin & Wound 2

Swift Medical unveils the new Skin & Wound 2 platform to heal our world faster with the power of AI.





TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#woundcare–Swift Medical, a pioneer in digital wound care, has unveiled the new Skin & Wound 2 platform. As the gold standard for the digital wound care segment which it helped to create, Swift’s award-winning platform has been used for over 50 million patient assessments in home health, ambulatory, acute, and skilled nursing settings. With over 22 peer-reviewed publications, the company has stayed true to its commitment to clinically validate its groundbreaking innovations and has proven outcomes in accuracy, equitable AI and improved healing rates.

“Skin & Wound 2 demonstrates our continued commitment to empowering clinicians with the most advanced tools available, enabling the delivery of superior wound care outcomes,” said Dwayne Sansone, CEO of Swift Medical. “For nearly a decade, Swift Medical has been committed to delivering an inclusive, unbiased approach to digital wound care. We see it as our moral responsibility to harness the power of generative AI to revolutionize patient diagnostics, ensuring highly accurate results for every skin tone. Our mission is to Heal Our World Faster by leveraging AI to ensure that every patient, regardless of their background, receives the most precise and equitable care possible.”

Skin & Wound 2 is built with the advancements of the healthcare landscape in mind and to take further advantage of Swift’s patented AI technologies. The new, state-of-the-art platform incorporates the latest FHIR standard, along with the best-in-class imaging and documentation in the market, which is tightly integrated with premier EMR platforms like Homecare Homebase. It features a seamless modern user interface allowing for expedited evaluations and the highest level of submillimeter accuracy.

“Homecare Homebase has been the leader in integrating the most advanced and reliable patient-focused technologies. Our deeply collaborative partnership with Swift provides our customers with the best digital wound care solution in the market to help patients heal faster,” said Scott Pattillo, Chief Strategy Officer.

In 2024, Swift surpassed 600,000 wound care evaluations in a month by over 21,000 clinicians of all types. Swift’s dedication to enterprise scalability without compromising quality has been the driving force for the advent of Skin & Wound 2. The new platform will enable rapid deployment of new features, including several additional ground-breaking capabilities planned in the next year.

About Swift Medical

Swift Medical is a market leader in digital healthcare with over 4,800 healthcare facilities utilizing its advanced AI-based solutions across the continuum of care to improve the prevention, treatment and management of wounds. Their proven ability to enable clinicians to deliver superior clinical outcomes has been published in over 22 peer-reviewed articles. To learn more about Swift’s research on wound care equity and read other publications, visit: https://swiftmedical.com/published-research/.

Contacts

Michelle Bohon



media@swiftmedical.com