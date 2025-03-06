The New York Stock Exchange Awarded Highest Honor by the Medal of Honor Foundation

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, accepted the Circle of Honor Award from the Medal of Honor Foundation, which together with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, comprise the official society for all living recipients of the Medal of Honor, the United States' highest military award for valor.

"The NYSE’s dedication to our nation’s heroes is more than symbolic - it’s a legacy,” said Gary Littrell, Medal of Honor Recipient and former President of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society, who presented the Award. “For over 230 years, the NYSE has stood by those who serve, fostering veteran-owned businesses, hosting veteran and active-duty military events and celebrations, and playing a pivotal role in Veterans Day observances. The NYSE has also set an extraordinary tradition with Medal of Honor Recipients ringing the iconic NYSE opening or closing bell more than 20 times."

“The NYSE is deeply honored to receive the Circle of Honor Award,” said NYSE Group President Lynn Martin, who accepted the Award. “America's Medal of Honor Recipients represent strength, service and courage, and we are proud to support the Medal of Honor Foundation, which works to recognize individuals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to champion the values of courage, sacrifice, integrity, commitment, patriotism and citizenship.”

The Circle of Honor Award is the most prestigious award presented by the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation and has been presented to prominent individuals in the past including former Secretaries of Defense and Chairs of the Joint Chief of Staff. The NYSE is the first organization in history to receive the award.

