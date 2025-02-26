The New AI Expert Has Become the Hottest New Job Amongst All Companies in 2025

10 Board opportunities for every AI Expert

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ai--The competition to attract top AI talent has reached unprecedented heights. With ten executive-level positions available for every AI expert by 2025, demand far outstrips supply. As AI transforms industries and gains priority in boardrooms, companies in private equity, venture-backed firms, and public markets are actively securing AI leaders before their schedules fill up full.

AI is no longer just a back-office function but a central driver of corporate strategy, risk management, and competitive differentiation. As organizations navigate the offensive and defensive implications of Generative AI (Gen AI), they must determine where to invest, whom to partner with, and how to stay ahead in an AI-driven world.

“AI is no longer an emerging trend - it is a strategic necessity. Boards without AI expertise will struggle to make informed decisions in the coming years.” - Jeff Christian, Founder Christian & Timbers.

The AI Expert Board Member Has Become a Critical Asset

The race for AI leadership has intensified. Companies in financial services, biotech, technology, and industrials seek AI board members who can translate technical advancements into business impact. Those with recognized AI expertise will have their choice of board seats, while companies that fail to act risk being left behind.

The challenge is clear: insufficient qualified AI leaders can meet demand. The urgency to place AI experts at the board level reflects a broader shift - AI is no longer an experimental initiative; it is a business imperative.

Where are AI board experts coming from?

AI expertise at the board level is now well-defined. The most sought-after leaders come from three key backgrounds:

Enterprise AI Leaders – Senior executives from Capital One, JPMorgan, and biotech firms like Cigna, which rapidly developed AI strategies and deployed AI solutions in partnership with OpenAI and other leading technology firms.

AI-Native CEOs – Founders and executives of software companies already using commercial-grade AI, who understand how to scale AI-driven business models and navigate regulatory complexities.

Core AI Insiders – Senior leaders from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Hugging Face, including Chief Product Officers (CPOs), Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), and Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), who have worked on deploying AI across multiple industries.

What defines an AI expert on a board?

An AI board member must bring real-world execution experience, not just theoretical knowledge. The most in-demand AI board members have:

Led AI transformation at scale, turning AI from an R&D function into a commercialized asset.

A deep understanding of AI-driven business strategy, reshaping industries and unlocking new growth opportunities.

Experience in AI risk, governance, and compliance, helping companies navigate ethical, regulatory, and security challenges.

The ability to bridge AI and board-level decision-making, ensuring that AI investments align with business priorities and shareholder value.

The companies that move now to secure AI leadership will set the standard for the next era of corporate governance. Those who hesitate will be left behind as AI reshapes industries and redefines competitive advantage.

