The Nap Time Show Set to Release New Children’s Album of Songs for Nap Time

DETROIT–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#childrensmedia–As more and more parents are looking for ways to ease their child into nap time without a fight, The Nap Time Show is thrilled to announce the upcoming release of their latest album, “Songs for Nap Time: Nursery Rhymes and More!” This new album, perfect for kids and families, features 10 original songs that are sure to make nap time a breeze. The album is set to release on Friday, December 29th, with pre-orders opening 2 weeks prior, on December 15th. Find, listen to and save Songs for Nap Time on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal and anywhere you listen to music.





Among the original songs featured on the album is the debut single, “Here Comes Nap Time.” This upbeat and high energy song features an addictive rap verse from character Tok the Clock. Other songs on the album include “The Napping Dinosaurs,” a booming song about baby dinos on their way to nap, “Tomar Una Siesta,” a bilingual tune with sing-along lyrics in Spanish, and “5-4-3-2-1 Calm!” a song about big feelings produced by internationally acclaimed musician Larrenwong.

Each song will also have its own animated music video, premiered on The Nap Time Show’s YouTube channel, so you can enjoy the album in its entirety with stunning visuals.

With every video, characters Bahb the Sheep, Siesta and their best buddies hope to bring a smile to your child’s face and warmth to their heart.

This album is a real lifesaver for many grownups who are searching for ways to get their children to nap without any fuss. The Nap Time Show has created an album that is both fun and educational, perfect for getting kids excited about rest and developing a positive relationship with sleep.

Produced by Detroit-based Boone Productions, The Nap Time Show is an episodic series airing on YouTube, the PBS Michigan Learning Channel, and the Black Education Station. In early 2023, the show was one of three shows featured in the TV Kids In-Demand spotlight for series placing diversity & inclusion front and center. With the release of “Songs for Nap Time: Nursery Rhymes and More!,” parents and kids can now take the magic of The Nap Time Show with them wherever they go. So mark your calendars for December 29th and get ready to sing along to some of the catchiest tunes around!

ABOUT BOONE PRODUCTIONS, LLP:

A family-owned and operated business with female leadership, Boone Productions is Detroit’s only children’s and family television production company, creating ethical media that sparks inter-generational healing through co-watching and interaction.

We believe the inner child is the source of connection to true identity, and through connection to self we can find deeper connection to each other across differences.

Family is our foundation. Community is our cause.

Learn more about our company and content offerings below:

The Nap Time Show

https://thenaptimeshow.com

https://www.youtube.com/@TheNapTimeShow

