The Mom Project to Release a New Industry Report on the Competitive Advantage of Attracting, Hiring, and Retaining Moms

“Productive, Purposeful, and Profitable” reveals that 76% of companies recognize moms as high performers, illustrating the inherent value moms bring to the workplace.

The new report, available later this month, delves into the value moms add to their workplaces and presents strategies for leveraging their full potential for return on investment (ROI) and positive business outcomes. It also clarifies how attracting and retaining this uniquely capable talent pool elevates teams and enhances workplace cultures.

“When moms do better, businesses do better,” said Penny Queller, Chief Executive Officer of The Mom Project. “This report updates the industry on the transformative impact that moms are having on businesses today, often not because of the conditions of their employment, but despite them. Companies of all sizes have rich opportunities to be more attractive and welcoming to these high-talent, high-performing MVPs, thereby driving business growth and success.”

Key Findings

76% of companies recognize moms and caretakers as high performers.

72% of organizations report a high return on investment (ROI) from employing moms.

77% of companies value transferable skills, like emotional intelligence, empathy, collaboration , and resilience—attributes moms excel at.

, and resilience—attributes moms excel at. Flexibility, resume gaps, and compensation were identified as the top concerns for moms in the job market.

The survey gathered responses from 235 companies and more than 4,000 moms, illustrating the clear yet often under-leveraged value that moms bring to the workplace. It also highlights essential data and gaps in how effective companies think their current approach to moms is versus what employees report they experience.

“There’s a disconnect between perception and reality for employers and moms,” said Sean Graham, Chief Financial Officer at The Mom Project. ”For instance, while 93% of respondents said it’s vital for them to feel supported at work, just 59% report feeling supported by their employer. This gap is a big opportunity for employers to lock in on the key things that empower moms to do their best work—and watch their companies grow as a result.”

The report also presents guidance for employers to enhance their culture, boost productivity, and maximize profitability by better aligning with the needs and strengths of these hardworking and ambitious professionals who are also caregivers.

“Our survey confirms what we’ve always known: Moms are essential to the workforce for many reasons, and how they work is just as important as what they know,” said Tricia House, Chief Technology and Product Officer at The Mom Project. “An impressive 77% of companies see transferable skills as just as important as technical skills, and another 17% say interpersonal skills are critically important.”

Notably, the survey found that flexibility for moms doesn’t mean working less. “On the contrary, it means the freedom and autonomy to get more work done more efficiently,” said Maria Sweeney, Chief Marketing Officer at The Mom Project. “It means working in harmony with the many responsibilities moms and caregivers are juggling, rather than sacrificing success in one role to fulfill another.”

The report’s insights are geared toward helping organizations create environments where moms and businesses can thrive together. “Supporting moms in the workplace isn’t just the right thing to do—it’s a smart business move,” said Jodi Hon, Chief Revenue Officer at The Mom Project. “These parents and caregivers bring unparalleled productivity, organization, versatility, and resilience—all of which are key drivers for business success.”

To explore these findings and learn how your organization can benefit from embracing the power of moms in the workplace, sign up to be one of the first to download the full report.

