The Mobility House Expands into Canada to Provide Intelligent Charging Solutions for Electric Vehicle Fleets

MONTREAL–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Mobility House North America has established a corporation in Canada, a significant step in elevating its mission to deliver zero-emission transportation and energy with intelligent charging solutions. This new office expands The Mobility House’s global reach, including its established operations in Munich, Paris, Zurich, Singapore, and Silicon Valley.

The company is already serving fleet customers across Canada, with eight large smart charging deployments currently underway from Vancouver to Montreal. The Government of Canada has allocated CAD $1.2 billion to date to support the deployment of charging stations nationwide, in support of its commitment to achieve 100% zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035.

“We are thrilled to expand our company operations into Canada, a country that is making significant strides towards sustainable transportation,” said Gregor Hintler, CEO of The Mobility House North America. “With our industry-leading technology, and a strong network of partners and customers, we are accelerating the transition to zero-emissions and zero cost charging across the continent.”

The Mobility House’s industry-leading charge management system (CMS), ChargePilot®, is used at more than 1,700 depot sites worldwide to operate and optimize the charging of fleet vehicles. The software development team responsible for the interoperable, open standard CMS is based in Canada, ensuring that the product continues to meet the evolving needs of fleet operators, and maintains its reputation as the most tested and reliable charge management system on the market.

“Fleet operators across Canada are eager to learn about the most advanced EV charging technology for their infrastructure,” said Pier-Hugo Quevillon, The Mobility House North America’s Head of Operations, based in Montreal. “By establishing a corporation in Canada and locating our development team here, we are demonstrating our commitment to continue accelerating the electric transition across North America.”

About The Mobility House

The Mobility House is shaping the future of energy and mobility. Through its business units – The Mobility House Energy, The Mobility House Solutions, The Mobility House Charging, and The Mobility House North America – The Mobility House supports its customers and partners from the introduction of electromobility to the commercialization of flexibility in energy markets. Our technology developments, such as FlexibilityAggregator, FlexibilityTrader, and ChargePilot®, form the foundation of our solutions, promoting the expansion of renewable energies, stabilizing the power grid, and making electromobility more affordable.

