The Milken Institute Announces Dynamic Roster of Speakers and Program Agenda for its 2023 Global Conference

The four-day event centers around the theme: “Advancing a Thriving World”

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, the Milken Institute announced the initial program agenda and speaker lineup for its upcoming 2023 Global Conference, April 30 – May 3, held at The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, CA. The four-day event will focus on the theme: “Advancing a Thriving World.”

Conference panels will dive into pressing conversations around domestic and global hot-button topics, such as growth in disruptive technology, global energy markets, digital asset regulation, supply chain disruption, biomedical innovation, geopolitics and cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, corporate philanthropy, the future of work, healthcare policy, impact investing, and so much more.

“As we move away from the pandemic and pivot forward, it’s clear that large portions of the global community do not feel they are thriving,” said Richard Ditizio, CEO of the Milken Institute. “We are tasking our attending leaders from government, industry, medicine, and the philanthropic community to bring their best thinking toward fixing that—to see advancing as an action verb. The willingness of our global constituents to engage so earnestly across a spectrum of issues fuels optimism about the future we can create.”

Related sessions include the following: Reimagining Health Through Prevention; Emerging Market America: How 10,000 Communities Can Build Resilient and Equitable Economies; Innovation Versus Access to Medicines: Can We Have Both; Just Impact: Steps to Ending Mass Incarceration; Investing in Food Systems to Address Climate Change; When Women Rise: Conversations on Advancing Shared Prosperity Around the World; Fintech and Other Innovative Solutions to Enhance Lifetime Financial Security; A Journey into Immersive Worlds; and The Fintech Movement: Social Economic Mobility Strategies.

More than 800 leaders in government, entertainment, philanthropy, the investment community, and more will lend their expertise and insights, including Rostin Behnam, Chairman, Commodity Futures Trading Commission; Chip Bergh, President and CEO, Levi Strauss & Co.; Jason Buechel, CEO, Whole Foods; Pablo Di Si, President and CEO, Volkswagen Group of America; Andres Esteve, Chairman, Banco BTG Pactual; Jane Fraser, CEO, Citi; Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director, International Monetary Fund; Taro Kono, Digital Minister, Japan; John Legend, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-Winning Artist and Philanthropist; Andrew Liveris, Chairman, Lucid Motors; Edward Norton, Actor, Activist and Goodwill Ambassador for Biodiversity, United Nations; Charlie Scharf, CEO, Wells Fargo; Darren Woods, CEO, ExxonMobil; Glenn Youngkin, Governor of Virginia; and Peng Zhao, CEO, Citadel Securities, in addition to senior executives from organizations including Apollo, Amazon, AstraZeneca, Bloomberg, BNY Mellon, bp, Brookings, Carnival Corporation, Chevron, Chief, Citi, Citadel, Coinbase, EY, Gates Foundation, Google, Guggenheim, KKR, Mastercard, Meta, NATO, PayPal, PwC, Samsung, Saks Fifth Avenue, Target, The Coca-Cola Company, Visa, Wells Fargo, World Bank, and many more.

Attendees can enjoy a live musical performance by Grammy award winning singer, actress, and global icon Diana Ross during our closing concert, which will conclude the conference.

Review the conference agenda, speaker lineup and much more at www.globalconference.org.

To prepare for the conference, Ditizio encourages attendees and our global audience in this video to invest and lend their talents and resources to make sure the learnings of the past few years are not lost.

