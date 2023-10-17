The Maze Group announces Nick Thomson as Head of Partnerships

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Maze Group announces that Nick Thomson has joined as Head of Partnerships, reporting to Vince Santo, CEO. Nick joins from The Stable (part of Accenture Song) where he was VP Partnerships for their Direct-to-Consumer division. Prior to Accenture, Nick spent 5 years at Shopify Plus where he led the North American Agency Partner team and established the Enterprise Partner practice. “As Maze continues to grow and expand our Shopify enterprise delivery capabilities, we need experienced leadership to build on our strong body of work. Nick brings a level of partner knowledge and Shopify expertise that are an important component for us,” said Vince.





“I am tremendously excited to bring my Shopify Enterprise experience to The Maze Group. The market is clearly showing adoption of Shopify by Enterprise brands. The Maze Group’s extensive Enterprise experience and strong team are stand out factors in why I joined,” said Nick.

About The Maze Group

The Maze Group specializes in Shopify Plus and Salesforce Commerce Cloud eCommerce solutions, and digital marketing, partnering with businesses that have a mandate for change. Through technical integrations and full-funnel marketing tactics, we collaborate with our clients to pinpoint opportunities that bring about fundamental shifts in their business. Our offerings encompass consulting and advisory engagements, technology integration, and digital marketing services tailored for the eCommerce landscape. Founded in 2016, The Maze Group is headquartered in New York, New York.

