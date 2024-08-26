The Maryland Society of Accounting and Tax Professionals Partners with Blue J to Empower Tax Professionals with Cutting-Edge AI Technology

Home Business Wire The Maryland Society of Accounting and Tax Professionals Partners with Blue J...
OWINGS MILLS, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#accounting–The Maryland Society of Accounting and Tax Professionals (MSATP) is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Blue J, a leading tax technology company specializing in AI-driven tax research solutions. This partnership aims to enhance the efficiency of solo to mid-sized firms by providing quick, reliable answers to complex tax queries and expediting drafting of client communications detailing the provided research.


Blue J’s flagship generative AI product, Ask Blue J, uses advanced AI technology and is built on an authoritative database to process and deliver accurate tax information, helping professionals save time and improve decision-making. With this partnership, MSATP has secured an exclusive member rate for Ask Blue J. MSATP members can now leverage this technology to stay ahead in the ever-evolving tax landscape, ensuring they offer the highest level of service to their clients.

“This collaboration with Blue J aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our members with the best tools to thrive in their careers,” said Giavante’ Hawkins, Executive Director of MSATP. “By integrating this technology, we’re enabling our members to operate more efficiently and focus on what they do best—serving their clients.”

Sean Erjavec, Chief Revenue Officer of Blue J, added: “We are thrilled to partner with MSATP, an organization whose values we align with and that shares our commitment to enhancing the capabilities of tax professionals. This partnership and the associated member benefits enable MSATP’s members with exclusive availability and access to harness the power of Ask Blue J.”

About MSATP:

The Maryland Society of Accounting and Tax Professionals (MSATP) is dedicated to empowering Maryland’s accounting and tax professionals through education, advocacy, and community. Our mission is to provide resources and tools that enable our members to thrive.

About Blue J:

Blue J is a leading tax technology company that specializes in generative AI for tax experts. Blue J’s software empowers tax and legal professionals to perform exceptional analysis and deliver faster, more insightful advice. Accounting firms of all sizes harness Blue J’s best-in-class generative AI solution to help solve their client’s most challenging tax issues, unlocking unprecedented efficiency and delivering extraordinary value to clients.

Contacts

Giavante’ Hawkins

Executive Director, MSATP

www.msatp.org

