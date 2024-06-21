Home Business Wire The Marygold Companies to Present at the 2024 Maxim Fintech Virtual Symposium...
The Marygold Companies to Present at the 2024 Maxim Fintech Virtual Symposium on June 25

— Presentation scheduled for 2 p.m. EDT —

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Marygold Companies, Inc. (“TMC,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm with a focus on financial services, announced today that Nicholas Gerber, Chief Executive Officer, and David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer, will present at the 2024 Maxim Fintech Virtual Symposium on Tuesday, June 25 at 2 p.m. EDT.

This virtual event will be live on M-Vest. To attend, register here.

The symposium will focus on the evolving Fintech industry, featuring emerging companies in specialty finance, payments and real estate that have integrated advanced technology into their business models. TMC recently launched a proprietary mobile fintech app through its wholly owned subsidiary, Marygold & Co., and will be discussing the app’s features and current stage of development.

About The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The Marygold Companies was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The Company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products, under the trade names USCF Investments, Marygold & Co., Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited, Step By Step Financial Planners, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.themarygoldcompanies.com.

Contacts

Media and investors, for more Information, contact:
Roger S. Pondel

PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5965

rpondel@pondel.com

Contact the Company:
David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer

949-429-5370

dneibert@themarygoldcompanies.com

