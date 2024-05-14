The Marygold Companies Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Marygold Companies, Inc. (“TMC,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: MGLD), a diversified global holding firm with a focus on financial services, today reported financial results for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2024.

Revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was $7.9 million, compared with $8.3 million, last year. The Company recorded a net loss of $0.5 million, equal to a loss of $0.01 per share, for the fiscal 2024 third quarter, reflecting continued investment in the Marygold & Co. fintech app. The total amount expensed in the three months ended March 31, 2024 for Marygold & Co. was $1.3 million, bringing the total amount invested in the fintech app by TMC to $13.5 million since Marygold & Co.’s inception. TMC reported net income of $0.2 million, or approximately breakeven per share, for the same quarter a year ago.

For the nine-month period ended March 31, 2024, revenue was $24.6 million, versus $26 million for the comparable period last year. A net loss of $2.2 million, or $0.05 per share, was recorded for the nine months ended March 31, 2024, versus net income of $0.8 million, equal to $0.02 per fully diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

TMC’s balance sheet remained strong at March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to $4.5 million, and investments totaled $11.6 million at the end of the quarter, and the Company has essentially no debt. Total assets at March 31, 2024, were $33.7 million, and total stockholders’ equity at quarter’s end was $28.4 million.

“Operations overall remained on budget, with increased revenues this quarter over the prior year for our non-financial services subsidiaries,” said David Neibert, TMC’s Chief Operations Officer. “Revenues were up slightly for our foreign subsidiaries as well, despite an unfavorable trend in currency translation rates this quarter as compared with the same period last year. However, our largest subsidiary, USCF Investments, closed out the quarter with an average of $3.0 billion in assets under management, and thus lower revenues, as compared with the quarter ended March 31, 2023, when assets under management averaged $3.7 billion.

“We anticipate a continued steady flow of revenues from our core business units in the coming quarter and using those cash flows to continue the development and marketing of our newest offering, Marygold & Co.’s mobile fintech banking app. Use of capital from segment operations toward the furtherance of Marygold & Co.’s business plan is expected to produce modest consolidated net losses for the balance of this fiscal year,” Neibert added.

Nicholas Gerber, TMC’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “Even though TMC has recorded losses on a consolidated basis due to our continued investment in the fintech space, we are still basically debt-free and building long-term value in our Company. I am also pleased to report we are making good progress toward launching our proprietary mobile banking app in the U.K.

“Subsequent to the close of the quarter, we finalized the acquisition of yet another investment advisory firm in the U.K., Step-by-Step Financial Planners Limited (“SBS”). This new addition joins Tiger Financial and Asset Management as a business unit of our wholly owned subsidiary, Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited, and brings our total assets under management in the U.K. to approximately $75 million. With the client base of these two advisory firms as a starting point, we hope to launch our Marygold mobile banking app with an in-place potential user base in the UK within the coming months,” Gerber said.

Business Units

The Company’s USCF Investments subsidiary, www.uscfinvestments.com, acquired in 2016 and based in Walnut Creek, Calif., serves as manager, operator or investment adviser to 16 exchange traded products, structured as limited partnerships or investment trusts that issue shares trading on the NYSE Arca.

Gourmet Foods, https://gourmetfoodsltd.co.nz/, acquired in 2015, is a commercial-scale bakery that produces and distributes iconic meat pies and pastries throughout New Zealand under the brand names Pat’s Pantry and Ponsonby Pies. Acquired by Gourmet Foods in 2020, Printstock Products Limited https://www.printstocknz.com/, is a printer of specialized food wrappers and is located in Napier, New Zealand.

Brigadier Security Systems, www.brigadiersecurity.com, acquired in 2016 and headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada, provides comprehensive security solutions to homes and businesses, government offices, schools and other public buildings throughout the province under the brands Brigadier Security Systems and Elite Security.

Original Sprout, acquired in 2017, with warehouse and office facilities located in San Clemente, California www.originalsprout.com, produces and distributes a full line of vegan, safe, non-toxic hair and skin care products, distributed in the U.S. and many regions throughout the world.

Marygold & Co., formed in the U.S. during 2019 and operating from offices in Denver, CO, together with its wholly owned subsidiary, Marygold & Co. Advisory Services, LLC, was established to explore opportunities in the financial technology sector. The company continues further development of its mobile banking app, having completed the soft launch in the U.S. in 2023. https://marygoldandco.com/

Marygold & Co. (UK) Limited, formed in the U.K. during 2021, operates through its subsidiary acquired in 2022, Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited (“Tiger”), a U.K. based investment adviser. Tiger’s core business is managing clients’ financial wealth across a diverse product range, including cash, national savings, individual savings accounts, unit trusts, insurance company products such as investment bonds and other investment vehicles. http://www.tfam.co.uk/

About The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The Marygold Companies, Inc., which changed its name from Concierge Technologies, Inc. in 2022, was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The Company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products, under the trade names USCF Investments, Marygold & Co., Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, U.K., and Canada. For more information, visit www.themarygoldcompanies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may” “will,” “could,” “should” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, tangible benefits expected to be realized in the 2024 calendar year from current investments, involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements, including the factors disclosed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, are not exclusive. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or publicly announce any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

THE MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) March 31, 2024 June 30, 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,490 $ 8,161 Accounts receivable, net (of which $1,490 and $1,674, respectively, due from related parties) 2,489 3,026 Inventories 2,113 2,254 Prepaid income tax and tax receivable 1,955 992 Investments, at fair value 11,630 11,481 Other current assets 3,094 904 Total current assets 25,771 26,818 Restricted cash 14 425 Property and equipment, net 1,195 1,255 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,095 821 Goodwill 2,307 2,307 Intangible assets, net 2,003 2,330 Deferred tax assets, net 771 771 Other assets 553 554 Total assets $ 33,709 $ 35,281 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,566 $ 2,771 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 635 457 Purchase consideration payable – 605 Loans – property and equipment, current portion 340 359 Total current liabilities 4,541 4,192 Loans – property and equipment, net of current portion 74 88 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 471 381 Deferred tax liabilities, net 242 242 Total long-term liabilities 787 711 Total liabilities 5,328 4,903 STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 50,000 shares authorized Series B: 49,360 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023 – – Common stock, $0.001 par value; 900,000 shares authorized; 39,383 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2024 and at June 30, 2023 39 39 Additional paid-in capital 12,714 12,397 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (246 ) (145 ) Retained earnings 15,874 18,087 Total stockholders’ equity 28,381 30,378 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 33,709 $ 35,281

THE MARYGOLD COMPANIES, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Fund management – related party $ 4,406 $ 5,022 $ 14,453 $ 15,708 Food products 1,836 1,825 5,485 5,702 Beauty products 858 746 2,475 2,334 Security systems 650 576 1,773 1,871 Financial services 130 130 385 388 Revenue 7,880 8,299 24,571 26,003 Cost of revenue 2,323 2,195 6,449 6,450 Gross profit 5,557 6,104 18,122 19,553 Operating expense Salaries and compensation 2,690 2,355 8,279 7,530 General and administrative expense 2,166 1,750 6,730 5,269 Fund operations 1,295 1,081 3,752 3,334 Marketing and advertising 745 612 2,426 1,936 Depreciation and amortization 132 140 439 437 Total operating expenses 7,028 5,938 21,626 18,506 (Loss) income from operations (1,471 ) 166 (3,504 ) 1,047 Other income (expense) Interest and dividend income 259 59 580 174 Interest expense (5 ) (5 ) (12 ) (16 ) Other income (expense), net 333 (97 ) (116 ) (68 ) Total other income (expense), net 587 (43 ) 452 90 (Loss) income before income taxes (884 ) 123 (3,052 ) 1,137 Benefit (provision) of income taxes 355 30 840 (305 ) Net (loss) income $ (529 ) $ 153 $ (2,212 ) $ 832 Weighted average shares of common stock Basic 40,401 40,371 40,401 40,371 Diluted 40,401 40,438 40,401 40,402 Net (loss) income per common share Basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.05 ) $ 0.02

The accompanying notes on Form 10-Q are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Contacts

Media and investors, for more Information, contact:

Roger S. Pondel



PondelWilkinson Inc.



310-279-5965



rpondel@pondel.com

Contact the Company:

David Neibert, Chief Operations Officer



949-429-5370



dneibert@themarygoldcompanies.com