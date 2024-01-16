The LGL Group to Present at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on January 18, 2024 – Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Gabelli and Co-CEO Tim Foufas to Present

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE American: LGL) (“LGL, “LGL Group”, or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference. Hosted by Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, this prominent event will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, January 17-18, 2024, featuring a range of compelling presentations from various small-cap companies.

Members of LGL Group management are scheduled to present Thursday January 18, 2024, at 1:45 PM Eastern Time. The presentation will cover recent financial performance, strategic initiatives, and other aspects of the business.

“We are excited to showcase our latest achievements and strategic direction at the January Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference,” said Chairman and Co-CEO Marc Gabelli. “This event provides an excellent platform to connect with investors and share our vision for LGL Group.”

“LGL Group has successfully spun-off several businesses throughout its history and continues the Company’s long-term strategy of developing businesses and positioning them as independent entities to enhance shareholder value and alignment,” stated Mr. Gabelli. Most recently, LGL Group successfully spun-off M-tron Industries, Inc. (“MtronPTI”) (NYSE: MPTI) creating a standalone aerospace and defense frequency and spectrum control engineering pure play.

The presentation will begin at 1:45 pm Eastern Time (U.S. and Canada) on January 18, 2024, and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FgKM0BxSQYmvrvlGwN9txg. To register for the presentation, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don’t need to be a Sidoti client.

About Sidoti & Company:

For over two decades, Sidoti & Company (http://www.sidoti.com) has been a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $100 million-$5 billion market cap range. The firm’s approach affords companies and institutional clients a combination of high-quality research, a small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti serves 500+ institutional clients in North America.

About The LGL Group, Inc.

The LGL Group, Inc. (“LGL”,”LGL Group”, or the “Company”) is a holding company engaged in services, merchant investment and manufacturing business activities. Precise Time and Frequency, LLC (“PTF”) is a globally positioned producer of industrial electronic instruments and commercial products and services. Founded in 2002, PTF operates from our design and manufacturing facility in Wakefield, Massachusetts. Lynch Capital International LLC is focused on the development of value through investments.

LGL Group’s business strategy is primarily focused on growth through expanding new and existing operations across diversified industries. The LGL Group Inc.’s engineering and design origins date back to the early part of the last century. In 1917, Lynch Glass Machinery Company, the predecessor of LGL, was formed, and emerged in the late twenties as a successful manufacturer of glass-forming machinery. The company was then renamed Lynch Corporation and was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana. In 1946, Lynch was listed on the “New York Curb Exchange,” the predecessor to the NYSE American. The company has had a long history of owning and operating various businesses in the precision engineering, manufacturing and services sectors.

LGL was incorporated in 1928 under the laws of the State of Indiana, and in 2007, the Company was reincorporated under the laws of the State of Delaware as The LGL Group, Inc. We maintain our executive offices at 2525 Shader Road, Orlando, Florida 32804. Our telephone number is (407) 298-2000. Our Internet address is www.lglgroup.com. LGL common stock and warrants are traded on the NYSE American (“NYSE”) under the symbols “LGL” and “LGL WS”, respectively.

Caution Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “should,” “continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and our current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans, anticipated actions and our future financial condition and results. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

