The Leading Digital Transformation Company Solita Is Expanding to Switzerland and Will Open a New Office in Zürich

ZÜRICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Operating under Solita’s Danish brand, Intellishore, the Swiss office will focus especially on serving large multinational and pharmaceutical companies. Mikkel Moller Andersen has been appointed as the Managing Director of Intellishore AG.





The technology, data, and design company Solita is expanding its office branch to its 9th country, Switzerland. The new office will operate under the brand Intellishore, part of the Solita group of companies.

Solita and Intellishore joined forces in 2021 in Denmark. Part of the Solita group of companies, Intellishore specialises in working with complex data and strategy problems of multinational companies – especially within life sciences. Both brands operate in multi-disciplinary, agile teams and have a strong know-how in combining strategy, actionable insights, and cultural change to data and the latest technology.

A new, attractive tech employer for Swiss professionals

“Our growth strategy has been about serving our customers in the best possible way and building a culture that fosters the well-being and growth of our people. We are happy to carry on our journey together with the Intellishore team in Zürich. Solita´s team of more than 2,000 professionals will provide a strong backbone for offering a new, great choice for an employer or IT consultancy partner in Switzerland”, said Ossi Lindroos, Chief Executive Officer of Solita.

The company will start to recruit IT, data, and pharma specialists in Zürich immediately. Known for its humane, Nordic working culture, the Solita group of companies has received several acknowledgements for its company culture, including being named the world’s third-best workplace for women in the Women in Tech Global Awards at the end of 2023.

Mikkel Moller Andersen to head the Swiss operations

As the new head of the Swiss operation, Intellishore has appointed Mikkel Moller Andersen.

“Opening an office in Zürich will bring us closer to our customers in Switzerland and provide a stepping stone for expanding our operations there. Already more than half of Intellishore´s revenue comes from outside of Denmark. Establishing a new office in Zürich is a natural next step for us on our growth path”, commented Mikkel Moller Andersen, Managing Director for Intellishore AG.

With the new office in Zürich, the Solita group of companies now employs over 2,000 experts in 9 different countries in Europe.

Read more

See our open positions in Switzerland: https://intellishore.dk/career/

Read more about Intellishore: https://intellishore.dk

Contacts

For more information

Intellishore, Mikkel Moller Andersen, Managing Director, Switzerland, +45 40 58 90 10, mma@intellishore.dk

Intellishore, Amit Luthra, Founding Partner, +45 51 92 84 90, alu@intellishore.dk

Solita, Ossi Lindroos, CEO, +358 40 750 7637, ossi.lindroos@solita.fi

Solita, Peter Barkman, EVP, International Expansion, +358 50 310 0657, peter.barkman@solita.fi