The Largest Public Community College in Illinois, College of DuPage, Signs Multiyear Extension for the Use of the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ed-tech leader YuJa, Inc. announces a three-year contract extension with College of DuPage, the largest public community college in Illinois with more than 20,000 students, to provide campuswide use of the Enterprise Video Platform. The comprehensive Video Platform provides instructors and students with a central learning hub for video and media content that integrates with Blackboard Learn, the college’s learning management system. The college has been using the Video Platform since 2019.





Initially, the college was seeking a cloud-based enterprise video and video content management platform to store and provide galleries of audio, video and image files. The institution wanted to use the platform not only for instructional purposes but also for marketing, event streaming, lecture capture and scheduled recording. In addition to lecture capture and video management tools, College of DuPage has benefited from features like auto-captioning, video quizzing, the ability to record using multiple cameras, robust analytics, secure storage, video editing tools, and other user-friendly features that help improve teaching and learning environments.

“We’re always pleased when institutions that have been longtime customers find value in and choose to continue using YuJa’s comprehensive ed-tech solutions,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Our team is dedicated to continuously enhancing our features and delivering exceptional support to institutions so instructors can focus on teaching and not the technology behind it.”

ABOUT COLLEGE OF DUPAGE

College of DuPage is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Serving approximately 22,000 students each term, College of DuPage is the largest public community college in the state of Illinois. The College grants seven associate degrees and offers more than 170 career and technical certificates in over 50 areas of study.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278