The Largest Horse Racing Website in Japan, netkeiba.com, is Now Available in English

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NET DREAMERS Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Shibuya, Tokyo, hereinafter called “NET DREAMERS” https://www.netdreamers.co.jp/ ) announces that an English version of netkeiba.com, the largest horse racing website in Japan with 17 million monthly users, is now live and operational.





netkeiba.com English version: https://en.netkeiba.com/

Japanese racing and bloodstock has enjoyed unprecedented international success in recent years. With interest in the Japanese thoroughbred at an all-time high, we thought it a perfect time to launch an English version of our industry leading website and database. netkeiba.com was created as an easy-to-access/data hub and established for racing and breeding fans in Japan.

Resources available on English version of ”netkeiba.com”

News

Featured articles on Japanese racing and focused reports on Japanese horses competing on the international stage.

Racing Information

Interactive race cards for all JRA races, owner’s colours, live odds and results. Information is available and optimized for both smartphones and PC users.

Database

Detailed database containing in excess of 300,000 Japanese racehorses provided through an engaging and informative user interface.

Library

Original contents for English “netkeiba.com” such as racing rules, history and interesting facts on Japanese racing and breeding

Automatic Notifications of entries and results

By simply adding a favourite Japanese racehorse to your netkeiba.com account’s “Tracker”, you will be automatically notified by email with information on entries and results of your chosen horses.

About netkeiba.com

netkeiba.com was established in December 1999 to support the Japanese horse racing industry, breeders, and the globalization of Japanese racing to achieve the goal of: “A new model of racing with ‘effective use of the internet.’”

NET DREAMERS will continue to support the international racing industry by working together with other companies/organizations on various projects utilizing our industry knowledge and internet technologies.

Contacts

Toshihiro Onikubo



NET DREAMERS Co., Ltd.



+81-3-5738-6871



press@netdreamers.co.jp