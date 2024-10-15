The Knot Worldwide Unveils Inaugural 2025 Wedding Trends to Watch Report, Revealing Industry Transformation Driven by Gen Z and Emerging Technology

Industry report uncovers key insights on economic challenges, the rise of AI, the hottest wedding markets and top cultural trends setting the stage for weddings in 2025

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Knot Worldwide, a leading global marketplace and family of brands powering celebrations through technology, today announced the debut of its first-ever 2025 Wedding Trends to Watch Report, combining search data from The Knot Vendor Marketplace, insights from engaged couples marrying within the next year and a survey of dating Gen Zers in the U.S. The report offers a comprehensive overview of how economic factors, technological advancements and the youngest generation of couples are shaping the wedding industry.





“The wedding industry has seen seismic shifts since 2023, and it can be hard to predict what’s coming next,” said Tim Chi, CEO of The Knot Worldwide. “As we help 4 million couples connect with roughly 900,000 vendors through our global platform each year, we have the most robust set of planning data and insights in the industry. Leveraging this information, we took a deep dive to understand how tech and generational changes are impacting both couples and vendors. Our findings show that Gen Z’s enthusiasm for marriage has increased compared to only a year ago, and AI adoption among couples has doubled. While we’re continuing on a path to a golden age of marriage, it’s evident that wedding professionals will need to evolve as emerging technologies take center stage—and it’s our priority to help them navigate this era of transformation.”

Here are the top themes and takeaways from The Knot Worldwide 2025 Wedding Trends to Watch Report:

#1. The economy continues to impact couples—and some believe the outcome of the presidential election could influence planning further.

Eighty-five percent of engaged couples report that inflation has impacted or will impact their planning. That said, less than half are modifying their initial plans, with 41% reducing guest counts; 30% are refining their budgets—mostly by increasing spending. Despite these challenges, an overwhelming majority (95%) of couples remain excited about their upcoming wedding day and approximately 8 in 10 feel it will be worth the investment.

Fifty percent don’t believe the election outcome will influence their planning, but 35% predict that it could impact various aspects of their journey, and 15% remain uncertain.

#2. Despite macroeconomic conditions, the future of marriage looks golden.

Eighty-six percent of Gen Zers still in the dating phase see marriage in their future.

Among them, 58% plan to get legally married, while 28% are considering it, a notable 5% increase compared to 2023’s Future of Marriage Report.

#3. Cultural phenomena will influence weddings like never before, and the desire for personalization is steering the planning process.

Couples who are engaged to marry in the next year and Gen Zers who are not yet engaged agree the following influences will make the biggest impact on wedding culture in 2025: the old-money aesthetic, celebrity weddings, Taylor Swift, cottagecore and quiet luxury.

The guest experience remains a top priority among couples getting married in the next year, with to-be-weds considering unique vendors like experiential bartenders or tattoo artists as fun elements attendees might enjoy.

#4. Santa Barbara, California, and Mexico top the list of hottest wedding markets.

In the US, Santa Barbara, California; San Diego; Chicago; New Orleans; and Long Island, New York, were the most searched-for wedding destinations for 2025 couples on The Knot Vendor Marketplace.

Of those US couples who reported having a “destination wedding,” the top locations included Mexico, Italy, Puerto Rico, Ireland and Colombia.

#5. The use of AI among couples has doubled.

The rise of artificial intelligence in wedding planning has increased, with 20% of couples now using AI tools, doubling from just 10% in 2023.

Couples are most commonly using AI for help with writing and communication, wedding etiquette guidance, ideas and inspiration, and crafting trip itineraries.

For more insights and trends, check out the full report here.

Methodology

To provide the most comprehensive view, The Knot Worldwide 2025 Trends to Watch Report combines multiple studies, along with data from The Knot Vendor Marketplace on couples with wedding dates in 2025.

The Knot Worldwide captured responses in September 2024 from approximately 500 people who plan to get married through December 31, 2025; respondents were recruited via email or onsite invitation from The Knot Worldwide (i.e. The Knot and WeddingWire membership) between September 18-30. Respondents represent couples from all over the US and vary by ethnicity, income level, race, age, sexual orientation and gender identity.

The report also includes findings from approximately 500 Gen Zers in the US, ages 18–27, who are still in the dating phase; respondents were recruited via email or SMS invitation from The Knot Worldwide (i.e. The Knot and WeddingWire membership) in September 2024.

Lastly, the report includes wedding destinations from a study of approximately 800 recently married and engaged couples in the US fielded between July and August 2024; respondents were recruited via email.

