The Juice Announces Acquisition of AudiencePlus, Joins Forces to Accelerate the Future for B2B Marketers

The Juice acquires AudiencePlus to accelerate the vision of both businesses, building a better B2B content experience for brands.

By bringing the products together, B2B marketers can now publish content, instantly distribute to targeted communities and drive demand within a single platform.

The Juice CEO and Founder Jonathan Gandolf will lead the combined company, which will operate under the AudiencePlus brand.

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Indianapolis-based B2B content platform, The Juice, announced today that it has acquired audience marketing platform AudiencePlus, merging its team and product offering with The Juice.

Launched out of venture firm High Alpha in 2021 and backed by Ground Game Ventures, The Juice connects B2B marketers with an audience of over 100,000 B2B professionals to improve the content experience for brands and consumers alike.

AudiencePlus, a High Alpha portfolio company as well, empowers marketers to build an owned media property and better act on the data from their audiences, helping them build deeper relationships with those they serve.

Together, the combined company will accelerate their shared visions of modernizing the B2B marketing playbook, allowing brands to publish multimedia content, instantly distribute to engaged, targeted audiences and convert on data from a single platform.

“AudiencePlus and The Juice are solving a persisting problem for marketers in different, yet complementary, ways. Not only did a partnership become obvious, but we recognized a larger opportunity to accelerate our shared vision that involved one product and team,” said Jonathan Gandolf, founder and CEO of The Juice. “The combined product will allow marketers to return to creating content that resonates with humans, not algorithms.”

“We’ve both built a powerful product and network that multiplies in impact when brought together,” said AudiencePlus CEO and Founder Anthony Kennada. “The Juice team has an exciting vision for audience marketing, and I’m excited to help them usher in this future for our customers.”

The combined entity, led by Gandolf, will further develop AI and data capabilities to build upon the experience platform for brands and marketers who rely on content to grow their businesses. Bringing the products together, customers of the combined entity can build powerful owned media properties, access a distribution network that pairs the right content with the right audience and access data that tracks performance at every step of the B2B marketing process — from creation to attribution.

“B2B marketers have been saddled with the same tired hosting platforms, distribution networks and analytics for decades,” said High Alpha Co-Founder and Partner Kristian Andersen. “The combination of AudiencePlus and The Juice accelerates a vision for B2B marketing that was shared by both companies – bringing brands closer to their audiences with a solution built for the future. We couldn’t be more excited and supportive of this new chapter.”

Moving forward, the combined company will operate under the AudiencePlus name and brand.

“The future of B2B marketing is all about quality content, smart distribution and building audiences,” said Gandolf. “By bringing these two companies together, we’ve never been in a better position to accelerate this future for B2B marketers and brands.”

About AudiencePlus

AudiencePlus is a content experience platform for B2B brands. Marketers at companies like copy.ai, Pavilion, and Compose.ly use AudiencePlus to publish and automatically distribute content to targeted audiences, and tie performance to pipeline while delivering beautiful brand experiences. To learn more about AudiencePlus or the community of over 100,000 business professionals, visit audienceplus.com.

