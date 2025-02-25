The Japan Pavilion at GDC 2025 to Showcase 10 Japanese Video Game Industry Companies

Visitors will also be able to try hands-on game demos from over 40 Japanese game developers at the Japan Pavilion

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#gamedevelopersconference--The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will host 10 Japanese game-related companies at the Japan Pavilion at Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025 from March 19-21 in San Francisco. This year, the Japan Pavilion will feature a range of video game industry companies showcasing a variety of products, from indie games to middleware to AI editors. Additionally, the booth will include a demo area where visitors can experience first-hand over 70 game titles from over 40 Japanese game developers. The Japan Pavilion will be located at the Moscone Center, North and South Halls, Booth C1669 (see map).

In conjunction with GDC, JETRO has also launched the “GDC 2025 - MADE IN JAPAN COLLECTION” on Steam, featuring games from over 40 participating companies. These games were carefully selected from an open call for entries, ranging from AAA titles to games developed by individuals. Many of the games featured here will be available for hands-on demoing at the Japan Pavilion during GDC.

During GDC week, JETRO will also be organizing a side event on March 19th, inviting several Japanese companies exhibiting at GDC, along with a number of U.S. game-related companies. This event will feature company pitches, demos, networking and so on, with refreshments provided. This is an opportunity for game industry investors, developers, journalists, and aficionados to meet directly with Japanese game companies to learn about their products and build connections.

※ Event details, such as time and venue are still being determined, but will be announced here once they are finalized.

GDC 2025 Japan Pavilion Exhibitors

1. Pit-Step, Inc.

Build your ultimate ninja squad of adorable warriors - the "NINJA CATS!” Chat, train, and battle alongside them—use your voice to shape their friendships and skills, creating unexpected, shareable moments perfect for Twitch, YouTube, and any streaming platform. Visit the Pit-Step booth and experience the future of AI-powered gaming!

2. CCMC Corporation

"holo indie" is a hololive game creators support program aimed at fostering the joint production of fan-made works with fans of hololive from all over the world. ※hololive production is a VTuber management group that consists of the talent groups hololive and HOLOSTARS.

3. atKombi

atKombi is a Tokyo-based creative studio crafting unique worlds, animations, and innovative games. Their latest project, Monstabox, delivers fresh puzzle-fighting PvP action, and they're seeking partners to help unleash its full potential worldwide.

4. Blast Edge Games Inc.

Blast Edge Games, Inc. is a game development studio that has been contracted to develop many console, PC, and mobile game titles using UnrealEngine. 2 years ago, they started developing their own indie games.

5. STUDIO-LIGHTS.,Ltd

STUDIO-LIGHTS presents Mononoke no Kuni, a 3D action-adventure, featuring a serene yokai village and chaotic battlefields. Embark on a soulful journey inspired by Shinto mythology, and explore the world with your puppy, wielding sacred purification tools in a unique combat system against formidable yokai in ancient Japan.

6. DICO Co., Ltd.

Solving complex challenges for clients in the game industry since 2011 and providing ad-hoc solutions, DICO Co., Ltd. - part of SHIFT inc - is a global creative and technology partner specializing in external development, CG/3D graphics, localization, and QA.

7. BeXide Inc.

BeXide (pronounced like ‘beside’) has been an independent game company since 1999. They have developed a wide range of games, from console titles to smartphone games, while also releasing their own original indie titles. The company is best known for the Doko Demo Issyo series on PlayStation, featuring its widely recognized character, Toro.

8. Aiming Inc.

Aiming Inc. is a Japanese game developer, publisher, and game service provider specializing in online and mobile games. Since 2011, it has delivered high-quality RPGs and strategy games. Committed to creativity and excellence, Aiming collaborates with developers to create immersive gaming experiences for a global audience.

9. AssetHub Inc.

AssetHub is an AI-native 3D editor tailored for the gaming industry. It transforms AI-generated 3D meshes into production-ready assets by leveraging cutting-edge foundational models and advanced AI-assisted texture and geometry editing. Seamlessly integrated with professional workflows, AssetHub empowers developers to create high-quality, optimized game assets quickly and efficiently at scale.

10. CRI Middleware Co., Ltd.

CRIWARE, provided by CRI, is middleware for all game developers. Sofdec, their video solution, consists of a high-compression video encoder with a feature-rich playback engine. Sofdec can drastically reduce the size of video data, reducing download time and costs.

To stay up-to-date on the Japan Pavilion at GDC 2025, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/rooted.japan

For more information about GDC 2025, please visit: https://gdconf.com/

About JETRO

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) is a Japanese government-affiliated agency that supports Japanese businesses expanding globally and international businesses entering Japan. JETRO will exhibit at GDC for the second consecutive year, following last year’s participation.

Toru Ashizaki

Ryo Nagasu

JETRO San Francisco

Email: sfc-marketing@jetro.go.jp

Phone: +1-415-392-1333