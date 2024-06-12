The IoT Community Announces its Exclusive Agenda for the IoT Slam Live 2024 Conference in Cary, North Carolina, USA and Online hosted at the SAS Global Headquarters

GenAIoT Comes to life at IoT Slam Live 2024

Global IoT and AI leaders to convene at IoT Community’s twenty-seventh IoT Slam Conference to showcase real-world use cases and insights that improve business and societal outcomes leveraging the Internet of Things and GenAIoT

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–The Internet of Things Community® (IoT Community®), the world’s first to market, longest standing and largest community of IoT thought leaders and practitioners, announces the exclusive agenda for the IoT Slam Live 2023 conference, hosted at the SAS global headquarters, Cary, North Carolina, USA and broadcast online on June 12-13, 2024.





Global IoT leaders to convene at the IoT Community’s twenty-seventh IoT Slam – As the leading global IoT thought leadership community, over the next two days, many real-world use cases and keen insights from industry leaders will be shared, which will inspire ways to improve business and societal outcomes.

The IoT Slam Live 2024 conference features expert contributions from elite IoT practitioners at leading-edge organizations including: event hosts SAS, Intel, ClearBlade Inc, Oracle, Cisco, SoftServe, KAAIoT, Supermicro, Intellias, Red Hat, Phoenix Contact, amongst other leading industry leaders, and IoT Practitioners from the IoT ecosystem and members of the IoT Community.

The full list of speakers can be viewed here – https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-live-2024-speakers/

IoT Slam Live 2024, features an exclusive end-user focused program, luminary thought leaders and practitioners from the IoT ecosystem as well as corporate members of the IoT Community. The event will present crucial learnings and inspirational ideas around future trends and challenges across industrial, enterprise and public sector / government IoT, exploring the opportunities GenAIoT, Industrial Manufacturing, 5G, Edge, AI, enable in smart buildings, cities, societies and the connected home / office, healthcare and life sciences, autonomous vehicles and omni-channel retail settings.

Kevin Grant, Chief Marketing Officer of the IoT Community said, “On behalf of everyone at the IoT community and our IoT Slam Live event host partner SAS, we are thrilled to welcome you to IoT Slam Live 2024 our twenty-seventh IoT Slam event. We trust attendees will have a great experience during the two days, as we deliver an exceptional agenda, filled with expertise, diverse perspectives, and fascinating insights which can be applied to business. We thank our event hosts SAS for bringing the IoT Community and our many members back to Cary, North Carolina- a region we have been committed to since 2017 as a hub of innovation, driving IoT evolution- for the third consecutive year – completing an amazing trilogy of events at SAS.”

Agenda



The full IoT Slam Live 2024 Conference program, topics, themes, and list of speakers can be viewed at: https://iotslam.com/iot-slam-live-2024-agenda/

We are delighted to deliver this world class agenda, for our twenty-seventh in the series of exclusive IoT Slam conferences”, said Dr Tom Bradicich, IoT Community Advisory Board Chairman. “As a leading global IoT thought leadership community, we’re now engaging over 49,000+ business leaders, addressing diverse challenges and advancing the IoT and edge industries. I invite readers to join us at the IoT Slam Live and immerse in this wonderful event. Many thanks to SAS for their generous hospitality as the IoT Slam returns to the SAS HQ Campus for a third consecutive year.”

Registration Details



In-person spaces are fully allocated, however a waiting list is in place. If you would like to attend, please add your name to the list here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/iot-slam-live-2024-internet-of-things-conference-tickets-786415559107

To register for virtual access, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/events/7194740012582666241/comments/ and sign up to the event via Linkedin Live.

Collaboration / Membership / Media Opportunities



To explore accession to the IoT Community™ please email info@iotcommunity.net.

About IoT Slam Live 2024



IoT Slam Live 2024 is the Internet of Things Community’s twenty-seventh international IoT Slam conference, covering a horizontal industry perspective, across the entire spectrum of IoT. IoT Slam Live 2024 takes place June 12-13 2024, in North Carolina and broadcast live Online. For more information, visit https://iotslam.com IoT Slam Live delivers the best in class IoT Strategy, Leadership, Advisory and Methodology – (SLAM)™ – IoT Slam®.

About IoT Community® – (Internet of Things Community®)



The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 49,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, seeking to contribute to applying technology or overcoming the variety of barriers, inhibitors, and technical and operational issues. For more information about the IoT Community, visit www.iotcommunity.net.

Contacts

IoT Community



David Hill



david.hill@iotcommunity.net