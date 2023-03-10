The IoT Community Announces Intellias Becomes an IoT Community Platinum-level Corporate Member of its Elite IoT Ecosystem

Volodymyr Demkiv, Senior Delivery Manager / Head of Unit, Intellias, appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G–The IoT Community (Internet of Things Community), the world’s largest community of CXOs and IoT professionals and practitioners, announces Intellias, a global technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises and digital innovators, has become a platinum-level corporate member of its elite IoT ecosystem. Volodymyr Demkiv, Senior Delivery Manager and Head of Unit at Intellias, appointed to the IoT Community Advisory Board.

Coinciding with the announcement, Intellias and IoT Community will collaborate to launch 2 new IoT CoE’s – AAIoTCoE (Advancing Automotive with IoT Center of Excellence) and PAIoTCoE (Precision Agriculture and IoT Center of Excellence).

David Hill, Executive Director of the IoT Community: “We are excited to expand our relationship with Intellias in our IoT Community ecosystem as a new platinum-level corporate member, in addition to adding Volodymyr Demkiv to our Advisory Board. Intellias is driving meaningful change that is enabling vertical industry transformation to come of age. We look forward to working with Volodymyr and the Intellias team to build out and lead our Automotive and Precision Agriculture CoEs.”

Intellias is a global technology partner enabling change and transformation across industries, and generating long-lasting value for businesses, people, and the wider world. More than 170 million vehicles rely on automotive solutions developed by the company and over 2 billion people across the world use products created by Intellias.

Dr. Tom Bradicich, Hewlett Packard Fellow, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and IoT Community Advisory Board Chair: “We are pleased to have Intellias advance to Platinum level membership in our IoT Community, and we welcome Volodymyr Demkiv to our Advisory Board. We look forward to working with the Intellias team developing our centers of excellence in artificial intelligence and security, through an open, secure, and intelligent edge.”

Intellias’s corporate membership further adds to the elite IoT Community ecosystem, composed of the biggest names in technology and household names across the IoT industry. Over the past 8 years, IoT Community has engaged with industry leaders to create the most compelling and trusted thought leadership content in the IoT ecosystem which now serves north of 45,000+ IoT practitioners globally.

Volodymyr Demkiv, Senior Delivery Manager at Intellias: “Becoming an IoT Community platinum member of this prestigious organization is an honor for Intellias, and I am excited to join the IoT Community Advisory Board. Together, we help share industry learnings and best practices at a core level on the critical issues we see from industrial and enterprise IoT customer deployments. I look forward to working with other community members to create the framework for the IoT Community’s many Center of Excellence initiatives and together with other stakeholders from Intellias, helping the IoT Community to build out their AAIoTCoE and PAIoTCoE.”

Intellias will also deliver a virtual Keynote at the IoT Day Slam 2023 virtual conference, March 16-17 2023, Online. At the conference Serhii Seletskyi, Head of Architecture & IoT Practice Leader at Intellias, will deliver a spotlight Keynote address titled: “Azure IoT Twins in Manufacturing”.

About IoT Community (Internet of Things Community)

The IoT Community is the world’s largest CxO community of senior business leaders and IoT practitioners consisting of 45,000+ members. The function is to focus on adoption and application of IoT in commercial environments, overcoming the variety of barriers, technical and operational issues. For more information: https://iotcommunity.net Twitter: Follow @IoTCommunity @IoTChannel or hashtag #IoTCommunity, LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9370944/

About Intellias

Intellias is a global technology partner to Fortune 500 enterprises and digital innovators, helping them accelerate their pace of sustainable digitalization. Intellias empowers businesses operating in Europe, North America, the MENA region, and the APAC region to embrace innovation at scale. The company has been featured in the Global Outsourcing 100 list by IAOP, recognized by Inc. 5000, and acknowledged in Forbes and in the GSA UK Awards. With two decades of experience, Intellias is geared towards ensuring the sustained success of clients on their value journey.

