The Insurance Board to Provide P&C Insurance Organizations with Strategic Insights and Personalized Guidance on the Insurance Industry’s Most Pressing Challenges

Insurance organizations looking to navigate the complexities of today's market and harness the power of technology can engage with the Insurance Board for insights, guidance, and strategic advice

The Insurance Board is a platform that offers insightful thought leadership on critical aspects of P&C insurance, from regulatory complexities and underwriting innovations to claims management and technological transformations. Differentiating the Insurance Board from other platforms is its advisory board, composed of highly-skilled insurance experts offering complimentary advice on a diverse range of topics vital for today’s insurance organizations. Insurance organizations seeking to elevate their technology strategy and navigate the challenges of the market are invited to meet with the experts for strategic insights.

The Insurance Board’s team of experts includes:

Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity, advising on adapting to regulatory challenges and industry trends, operational efficiency, strategic planning, and underwriting and claims management.

Jonathan Victor, Chief Information Officer at Insurity, specializing in guiding organizations through cloud transformation and advises on SaaS implementations.

Frank Heaps, VP & GM, Carrier Markets at Insurity, offering deep insights into process optimization, loss ratio management, and risk selection.

Chris Quirk, VP & GM, MGA Markets at Insurity, specializing in bordereaux reconciliation, the London Market, and core systems.

Fatima Dubauskas, VP of Customer Experience at Insurity, offering expertise in regulatory bureau maintenance and operational assessment.

David Giacomini, VP & GM, Insurance Solutions at Insurity, providing guidance on specialty lines, digital payments, AI, and business process optimization.

Jay Wilson, Chief Information Security Officer at Insurity, specializing in information security strategy, infrastructure engineering, global software development and delivery

Carolyn Romano, Senior Manager, Data Science at Insurity, specializing in predictive modeling, analytics strategy, and R&D innovation.

James Hamilton, Principal Data Scientist at Insurity, providing guidance in predictive modeling, data and analytics visualization, and data strategy.

“ With the Insurance Board, we recognize that each insurance organization faces unique challenges and opportunities in today’s dynamic market,” said Sylvester Mathis, Chief Insurance Officer at Insurity. “ The Insurance Board platform facilitates access to specialized insights relevant to the specific needs and goals of insurance organizations. Its team of experts, each a specialist in their field, provide practical, actionable guidance to further accelerate strategic initiatives and enhance organization’s technological capabilities.”

To learn more about the Insurance Board and get in touch with its experts, please contact info@theinsuranceboard.com.

About the Insurance Board

The Insurance Board is a leading advisory board and thought leadership platform dedicated to empowering P&C insurance organizations through technology and innovation. Comprised of a distinguished panel of insurance experts, its mission is to guide insurers in navigating the complexities of the modern insurance landscape with actionable insights, strategic advice, and cutting-edge solutions. By fostering a collaborative community, the Insurance Board aims to spark dialogue, encourage the adoption of advanced technologies, and drive the P&C insurance sector forward. Visit www.theinsuranceboard.com.

