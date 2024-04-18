The Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON Presented by Chase Sapphire® Returns to The Salt Shed Chicago July 13 – 14

Chance the Rapper, Chrissy Teigen, Common and more, highlight festival with 20 restaurants from Chicago and across the U.S. including a first ever collaboration between Shake Shack x Zingerman’s Delicatessen (Ann Arbor, MI), PopUp Bagels (NYC), Professor Pizza, Jibaritos Y Más and more!

Pre-sale Discounted Tickets for Chase Sapphire Cardmembers On-sale Now

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, The Infatuation announced the return of its signature food festival, EEEEEATSCON presented by Chase Sapphire on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14 at Chicago’s The Salt Shed.





This year’s event will offer exciting programming including conversations with Grammy-winning artist, Chance the Rapper, television personality and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen, and artist, actor, author, and activist, Common, in addition to more than 20 restaurants.

EEEEEATSCON Chicago pre-sale tickets are available today through May 14 exclusively for Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardmembers for 50% off (plus applicable taxes and fees). Pre-sale tickets will grant Chase Sapphire cardmembers access to EEEEEATSCON at 11 a.m. local time, one hour earlier than general admission tickets. General admission tickets will go on-sale May 15 at 10 a.m. CT for $25 each (plus applicable taxes and fees).

EEEEEATSCON is a different kind of food experience built in the spirit of a music festival, but with restaurants as the headliners. Event lineups are derived from The Infatuation’s editorial expertise where the restaurant discovery platform helps its readers find expert recommendations for every situation. This year, attendees will also have the opportunity to try exclusive menu items from a special, first-of-its-kind collaboration between Shake Shack and Ann Arbor’s legendary delicatessen, Zingerman’s.

EEEEEATSCON Chicago will also feature an exciting lineup of some of The Infatuation’s greatest hits from Chicago and across the country, including: PopUp Bagels (New York City), Professor Pizza, Soul & Smoke, Tuk Tuk Thai Isan Street Food, The Momo World, Jibaritos Y Más, 312 Fish Market, Jennivee’s Bakery, 3 Little Pigs CHI, Diego, Helmand, Charly’s Burgers, Lilac Tiger and more!

“After the success of last year’s debut, we absolutely had to return to Chicago,” said Arden Shore, Editor-in-Chief of The Infatuation. “EEEEEATSCON truly embodies what The Infatuation is all about—a chance to celebrate the local food that the city has to offer as well as to help people discover new favorites that they might not have had the opportunity to try otherwise. Having spent my college days in Ann Arbor working my way through Zingerman’s menu, we’re thrilled to bring a taste of the iconic institution to Chicago.”

Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will also have access to unique cardmember-only perks, including a complimentary beverage, entertainment and more within the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge and have the opportunity to purchase tickets for an exclusive cocktail class by renowned NYC cocktail bar, Apotheke through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

The announcement follows the recently announced return of EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles on June 8 and 9 at Santa Monica’s The Barker Hangar – tickets also on-sale now. Created by The Infatuation, EEEEEATSCON now operates in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York City. With live music performances throughout the day and panels from thought leaders and industry pioneers, EEEEEATSCON is as much about connecting with a community and getting inspired as it is about eating and being entertained.

The Infatuation was acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in 2021 to accelerate the firm’s investment in dining and further demonstrates JPMorgan Chase’s commitment to meeting customers where they are with exceptional benefits, useful content and one-of-a-kind experiences, at scale.

In addition to Chase Sapphire, other brand partners creating special experiences for EEEEEATSCON include Chase® Ink®, Dashpass by Doordash, LaCroix, and Teremana Tequila.

EEEEEATSCON CHICAGO



Saturday, July 13 & Sunday, July 14



Chase Sapphire Reserve & Preferred Cardmembers Presale Tickets Entry: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. CT



General Admission Entry: Noon – 6 p.m. CT



The Salt Shed – 1357 N Elston Ave., Chicago, IL

TICKETS



Available at eeeeeatscon.com/chicago

For more information visit The Infatuation and EEEEEATSCON online, download The Infatuation app, follow The Infatuation on TikTok or Instagram, and sign up for your city’s newsletter.

