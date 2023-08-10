The Infatuation’s EEEEEATSCON New York Presented by Chase Sapphire® Returns to Forest Hills Stadium, October 7 & 8

Pre-sale Tickets Available Now Through August 23 for Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred Cardmembers; General Public Ticket Sales to Begin August 24

Annual Food Festival Featuring Conversations with Sarah Jessica Parker, Hasan Minhaj & Friends Stand Up Hour, The Kid Mero with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart of the New York Knicks, Ride with Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone LIVE!, and More Announcements to Come!

Participating Restaurants Include: Houston’s Burns Original BBQ, Philadelphia’s 1-900-ICE-CREAM, Los Angeles’ Tacos Los Cholos, Phoenix’s The Fry Bread House, Miami’s Caracas Bakery, Portland, ME’s Mr. Tuna, and New York City’s Dept of Culture, Lord’s, Hawksmoor NYC, Cait’s Key Lime, and More!

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, restaurant discovery platform The Infatuation announced the return of its signature food festival, EEEEEATSCON New York, presented by Chase Sapphire, which will take place at Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8.





EEEEEATSCON is a different kind of food experience built in the spirit of a music festival, but with restaurants as the headliners. The event will feature food from more than 25 incredible restaurants around New York and across the U.S. This year’s EEEEEATSCON New York will also offer exciting programming including conversations with Sarah Jessica Parker, Hasan Minhaj & Friends Stand Up Hour, The Kid Mero with Jalen Brunson & Josh Hart of the New York Knicks, and Ride with Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone LIVE!, with more announcements to come.

Pre-sale single-day tickets are available now through August 23 exclusively for Chase Sapphire cardmembers. For the first time at EEEEEATSCON in New York City, Chase Sapphire Reserve and Preferred cardmembers will receive 50% off individual ticket purchases, plus applicable taxes and fees.

Pre-sale tickets for Chase Sapphire cardmembers will grant ticket holders access to EEEEEATSCON New York at 11 a.m. ET, one hour earlier than general admission tickets.

This year’s EEEEEATSCON New York offers an exciting lineup of some of The Infatuation’s greatest hits from New York City and around the country, including: Burns Original BBQ (Houston, TX), 1-900-ICE-CREAM (Philadelphia, PA), The Fry Bread House (Phoenix, AZ), Tacos Los Cholos (Los Angeles, CA), Caracas Bakery (Miami, FL), Mr. Tuna (Portland, ME), Dept of Culture, Lord’s, Potluck Club, Hawksmoor NYC, Ariari, Kru, Bobbi’s Italian Beef, Balkan StrEAT, Panzerotti Bites, Rowdy Rooster, Charles Pan Fried Chicken, Cait’s Key Lime, Aunts Et Uncles, Tompkins Square Bagels, Apotheke, Best Damn Cookies, Comfortland, Zhego, with more to be announced.

At the event each day, Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers will have special access to the Chase Sapphire Reserve Lounge. This unique in-event experience will offer cardmember-only perks, including a complimentary beverage from Apotheke, and more. Chase Sapphire Reserve cardmembers can also sign up for an exclusive cocktail class with Apotheke through Chase Ultimate Rewards.

Public tickets for EEEEEATSCON New York will go on sale Thursday, August 24 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets to EEEEEATSCON New York are $30 each, plus applicable taxes and fees.

The event will also feature the return of an EEEEEATSCON-exclusive collaboration between Shake Shack and a local restaurant to be announced in the coming weeks.

EEEEEATSCON New York will arrive on the heels of The Infatuation’s first-ever EEEEEATSCON Chicago which will take place later this month, August 19 and 20, at The Salt Shed in Chicago, as well as EEEEEATSCON Los Angeles which took place this past May at The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Created by The Infatuation, EEEEEATSCON originated in Los Angeles in 2017, followed by its launch in New York City in the fall of 2018, and its expansion to Chicago in 2023. The event is designed for people who want more from a food festival than just tasting portions and cooking demonstrations. With live music performances throughout the day and panels from thought leaders and industry pioneers, EEEEEATSCON is as much about connecting with a community and getting inspired as it is about eating and being entertained.

In addition to Chase Sapphire, other brand partners creating special experiences for EEEEEATSCON New York include: Chase Ink®, DoorDash Rewards Mastercard®, MLB Life, Coca-Cola, Gold Peak, LaCroix, The Botanist gin, Josh Cellars Wine, Stella Artois, Cutwater, and Monkey Shoulder Whisky.

The Infatuation was acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in 2021 to accelerate the firm’s investment in dining and further demonstrates JPMorgan Chase’s commitment to meeting customers where they are with exceptional benefits, useful content and one-of-a-kind experiences, at scale.

EEEEEATSCON NEW YORK



Saturday, October 7 & Sunday, October 8



Chase Sapphire Pre-Sale Entry Each Day: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. ET



General Admission Entry Each Day: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. ET



Forest Hills Stadium – 1 Tennis Pl, Forest Hills, NY



Tickets available at http://www.eeeeeatscon.com

For more information visit The Infatuation and EEEEEATSCON online, download The Infatuation app, follow The Infatuation on TikTok or Instagram, and sign up for your city’s Newsletter.

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States with assets of $3.9 trillion and operations worldwide. Chase serves nearly 80 million consumers and nearly 6 million small businesses, with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: More than 4,700 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, more than 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Michael Sinatra, michael.sinatra@chase.com , 551.574.8031