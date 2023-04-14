The industry’s leading digital workplace software provider, Akumina, releases Project Voice to disrupt the modern intranet space and empower Corporate Communicators around the globe

NASHUA, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In 2021, Akumina started a journey to give employees what they didn’t even know they needed – a transformation of the core Akumina platform to enable and empower content creators and owners unlike anything else on the market.

After hundreds of interviews with industry practitioners, experts and analysts – combined with customer interviews and detailed prototyping, ‘Project Voice’, Akumina’s 16th major release in history, was brought to life.

“We do the work we do because we strongly believe there is a better modern intranet platform than what is available with Viva Connections or some of our other commercial competitors,” said CEO, Ed Rogers. “Employees are frustrated with working with the bare bones and we believe they deserve better. Our team continually iterates and goes above and beyond to provide organizations with first-class experiences. With Akumina’s latest release (Project Voice), there is truly an employee experience that delivers everything global enterprises have been looking for but have never been able to achieve.”

The Project Voice release includes a complete user interface overhaul that strategically rearchitected the way that content management, digital asset management, page management and search capabilities are brought to life through a company’s modern intranet. Transcending ‘content creation’, Rogers refers to the change as an a true ‘editorial experience’, allowing for communicators to work in an intuitive and frictionless environment.

Additional modifications released in Project Voice include an in-product Media Gallery, advancements in globalization that do not exist with competitive platforms, and the Broadcast Center – Akumina’s communication engine that drives targeted multi-channel messaging across modals, alerts, notifications, SMS text, and email.

“When the Akumina team reached out to participate as an advisor in Project Voice, I was happy to join,’ said Michelle Caldwell, CEO of The Synozur Alliance, a consultancy focused on helping its clients transform their workplace by improving the velocity to value they realized from their investments with Microsoft. “The innovation that has come to life is a great step forward for the Akumina platform that we rely on every day. It’s exciting to see that vision come to life.”

This new functionality joins areas that Akumina continues to innovate above competition and intranet-in-a-box platforms: limitless design and UX possibilities, communication and social collaboration, productivity and engagement, and deep integration strategy.

For a live preview of Project Voice, book a demo today.

About Akumina

Akumina is the employee experience platform that empowers global enterprises to quickly create personalized digital experiences that help employees work smarter, not harder.

By offering a customizable, brandable, and multilingual platform that seamlessly integrates with leading enterprise cloud applications, Akumina delivers a contextual, collaborative, and engaging workplace experience to every user on any device.

Akumina is globally recognized by industry analysts including Gartner, Forrester, Spark Matrix and ClearBox, receiving ClearBox Choice Awards in two categories in the 2023 Intranets and Employee Experience Platforms report. Akumina ranked in the top for both Community and Engagement and Digital Workplace Integrations, scoring evenly with how well Microsoft integrates with Microsoft.

Akumina’s customers include GSK, A&E Networks, MassMutual, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Banner Health, and ConocoPhillips. To learn more visit www.akumina.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

