Home Business Wire The Indiana-Illinois Competitiveness Conversation: Exploring the Midwest’s Leadership in Semiconductors, Quantum Science,...
Business Wire

The Indiana-Illinois Competitiveness Conversation: Exploring the Midwest’s Leadership in Semiconductors, Quantum Science, and Advanced Bioscience

di Business Wire

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Council on Competitiveness is hosting its latest “Competitiveness Conversation” Sept. 9th at Purdue University, highlighting how the Midwest is leading the world in three critical technologies: semiconductors, quantum science, and advanced bioscience. The event brings together leaders from business, academia, government, and national labs to explore ways to expand U.S. innovation capacity and global competitiveness.

Hosted by the Honorable Deborah Wince-Smith, President & CEO of the Council; Dr. Mung Chiang, President of Purdue University; Dr. Paul K. Kearns, Director of Argonne National Laboratory; and Dr. Robert Jones, Chancellor of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the conversation focuses on emerging technologies vital to America’s economic future.

The Indiana-Illinois Corridor is becoming a model for creating ecosystems that commercialize cutting-edge technologies. Recent projects like the Illinois Quantum & Microelectronics Park and SK Hynix’s AI memory chips facility in Purdue Research Park demonstrate the region’s momentum in developing technology hubs. Leaders will explore how these advancements in semiconductors, quantum science, and bioscience are positioning the Midwest as a leader in innovation.

A key theme of the discussion is the “super-convergence” of these industries, where their intersections are expected to drive future breakthroughs, creating new jobs, companies, and industries.

Key topics include:

  • The urgency of leadership in advanced technologies and the risks of falling behind.
  • How regional collaboration among Purdue, Argonne, and the University of Illinois is building a strategic innovation ecosystem.
  • Insights into how these advancements impact the U.S. economy and national security.

Participants will also discuss the “radical collaboration” approach that regional leaders are adopting, which encourages partnerships across sectors to fuel innovation.

The event is part of a national “Competitiveness Conversations Across America” series, which focuses on best practices for enhancing innovation in every region across the United States. Hosts and key speakers are available for interviews upon request.

Contacts

Michael Nelson

VP, Council on Competitiveness

(515) 771-8275

mnelson@compete.org

Articoli correlati

Vektor Medical Unveils Groundbreaking Research on AI and Deep Learning Innovations in Ventricular Tachycardia Analysis

Business Wire Business Wire -
New Studies Highlight Enhanced Multimodal AI Analysis for Ventricular Tachycardia Mapping and AblationATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HRX2024--Vektor Medical, a leader in non-invasive,...
Continua a leggere

Kawasaki Robotics Launches High Precision, Industrial-Grade Advanced Collaborative Robots at IMTS

Business Wire Business Wire -
The innovative CL Series, available now for hands-on demos and orders, and other additions to the company’s extensive robotics...
Continua a leggere

Greg Ayers Joins Curinos as Chief Financial Officer

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Curinos, Inc., a leading provider of AI-based decision tools, predictive analytics and science-based platforms, announces the appointment...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php