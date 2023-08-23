The Hackett Value Matrix Quantifies the Value Realized From Purchase-to-Pay (P2P) Software Solutions Providers

New Market Intelligence Research Finds That Top-Performing P2P Solutions Providers Deliver Companies Dramatically Higher Value Creation

Today’s P2P solutions are a fundamental building block to enabling digital transformation for world-class organizations. These solutions transform procurement organizations into strategic, efficient and data-driven functions that drive cost savings, enhance both supplier and internal customer relationship, ensure compliance, reduce risk, and support business growth. Indeed, The Hackett Group’s research found that technology is changing the way procurement professionals work, and the best P2P solutions are using automation to create virtually touchless e-procurement environments, taking humans out of the equation. They also capture a tremendous amount of data to continuously improve spend visibility, while setting the foundation for the application of generative artificial intelligence to uncover new approaches for spend cost improvement, improve channel management and even rearchitect supply chains to reduce continuity risks.

The research from The Hackett Group® found that top-performing P2P solutions providers enable companies to achieve dramatically higher value creation than typical companies, including:

$35-$45 million greater spend savings/avoidance (for a typical $10 billion company)

73% touchless requisition-to-purchase order transaction automation

68% key supplier adoption and transaction automation

40%-60% improvement in spend visibility and spend management

29% reduction in requisition-to-purchase order transaction cost, with 92% purchase order adoption for greater spend control

28% improvement in invoice processing productivity

Three solutions providers achieved Digital World Class® status in the P2P Hackett Value Matrix: Coupa, JAGGAER and SAP. Four others were named as Challengers: Basware, GEP, Ivalua and Oracle. One solutions provider, Quadient, was named as Emerging. Two other solutions providers – Kissflow and Synertrade – are included in the research but were not plotted on the Hackett Value Matrix due to insufficient sample size.

The P2P Hackett Value Matrix and related research is a product of The Hackett Group’s Market Intelligence Service. The service is designed to evaluate software and service providers’ ability to deliver quantifiable results from specialized and differentiated capabilities.

The research analyzed performance data in The Hackett Group’s extensive proprietary benchmarking database, software performance data from customers using the P2P solutions, and interviews with the solutions providers and end users. The Hackett Value Matrix analyzes providers’ unique capabilities against the benefit companies can achieve with the help of their solution. Providers that offer breakthrough capabilities and incredible value realization earn the distinction of Digital World Class.

Related to the P2P research scope, The Hackett Group analyzed solutions providers in four key areas: onboarding and data management; requisitioning and ordering; receiving and evaluating; and invoice processing.

According to The Hackett Group Principal and Global Procurement Advisory Practice Leader Chris Sawchuk, “A continuous improvement mindset is critical to procurement strategy in today’s challenging business environment. Change is constant — from new suppliers to new technologies to new risks and regulations. In that context, our research identified the best P2P solutions providers as true innovators who are finding new ways for procurement organizations to derive more insights and deliver greater value.”

The Hackett Group Director Richard Gardner added that “We also found that the best P2P solutions providers excel in several other areas. They have dramatically streamlined the onboarding process for suppliers, integrating third-party solutions that pre-validate supplier data. Digital supplier collaboration is key to improving spend savings and reducing risk. They also offer solutions designed to address the complicated process of global invoicing compliance and the emerging area of reporting and tracking for environmental, social, and governance metrics. They are more flexible, provide greater channel coverage, and they require less customization improving speed-to-value for customers.”

Ted A. Fernandez, Chairman & CEO of The Hackett Group, explained that “Our vast global client base, which includes 93% of the Fortune 100, cited a gap in provider insight around the realization of value from specific software and service investments. The Hackett Group is uniquely qualified to address this fundamental requirement in market intelligence due to our vast benchmarking database and implementation knowledge. We are pleased to issue our Hackett Value Matrix in P2P Software Solutions – which will be followed by a series of similar research reports covering software and services across the enterprise, including enterprise performance management (EPM) software providers and finance and accounting outsourcers.”

The P2P Hackett Value Matrix is part of The Hackett Group’s full 64-page P2P research report, which is available now to solutions providers, research advisory and consulting clients through a new P2P Market Intelligence Program that provides a concierge level of insight into the P2P solutions provider market. The P2P Hackett Value Matrix should be read in the context of the entire report. A 20-page summary report is also available on a complimentary basis, with registration, at https://go.poweredbyhackett.com/p2psp2308. The full research is also available for purchase. Interested parties can learn more at https://go.poweredbyhackett.com/vsm or by visiting the web page for our Market Intelligence Service at https://www.thehackettgroup.com/market-intelligence/.

The Hackett Group does not endorse any participant, vendor, product or service depicted in its research. This research should not be considered as advice that a technology user select only those participants based on their ranking or position on the P2P Hackett Value Matrix. The Hackett Group’s research publications consist of the opinions of its research organization and should not be interpreted as factual statements. The Hackett Group disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

