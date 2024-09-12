The Hackett Group Recognized as Regional Partner of the Year (EMEA) by Coupa

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is delighted to announce it has been named Coupa EMEA Partner of the Year. This recognition honors The Hackett Group’s EMEA Coupa implementation team for their outstanding performance in driving project execution and the most successful go-lives over the past year.





“This achievement was made possible by the exceptional dedication of our team who consistently prioritized our clients’ needs and focused on delivering tangible value, rather than simply implementing tools,” said Tim Ross, senior manager of Digital Procurement for The Hackett Group®.

“Our local presence, together with our global capabilities and depth of experience, have enabled us to implement solutions in a wide variety of environments and industry sectors. Our agile mindset allows us to implement solutions tailored to our clients’ specific requirements,” explained Amaury-Alexandre Schaller, senior manager of Procurement Transformation for The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group’s Coupa engagements have included upgrading outdated systems to align with current business needs, addressing issues arising from implementations installed by other consultancies, optimizing processes and achieving maximum return on Coupa investments.

“We’re proud to have awarded The Hackett Group the EMEA Regional Partner of the Year Award,” said Martin Veldhof, senior director of Partner Success Management EMEA for Coupa. “We started our journey with The Hackett Group only a few years ago, but through tight collaboration and a relentless focus on ensuring value for our joint customers, The Hackett Group established a highly capable Coupa team driving meaningful outcomes for our customers. We look forward to our continued partnership with The Hackett Group and appreciate the great relationship.”

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is an IP-based, Gen AI strategic consulting and executive advisory firm that enables Digital World Class® performance. Using AI XPLR™ – our AI assessment platform – our experienced professionals guide organizations to harness the power of Gen AI to digitally transform their operations and achieve quantifiable, breakthrough results, allowing us to be key architects of their Gen AI journey.

Our expertise is grounded in unparalleled best practices insights from benchmarking the world’s leading businesses – including 97% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 89% of the Fortune 100, 70% of the DAX 40 and 55% of the FTSE 100 – and are delivered leveraging our Digital Transformation Platform, Hackett Connect™ and Quantum Leap®.

For more information on The Hackett Group, visit: https://www.thehackettgroup.com/ or email media@thehackettgroup.com.

Trademarks

The Hackett Group, quadrant logo, Quantum Leap and Digital World Class are the registered marks of The Hackett Group.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Statements

This release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements including without limitation, words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” or other similar phrases or variations of such words or similar expressions indicating, present or future anticipated or expected occurrences or outcomes are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include without limitation, the ability of The Hackett Group to effectively market its digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and other consulting services, competition from other consulting and technology companies that may have or develop in the future, similar offerings, the commercial viability of The Hackett Group and its services as well as other risk detailed in The Hackett Group’s reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Hackett Group does not undertake any duty to update this release or any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contacts

media@thehackettgroup.com