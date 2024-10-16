Home Business Wire The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2024 Third...
The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2024 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Monday, November 4, 2024

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 27, 2024 on Monday, November 4, 2024 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, senior management will discuss third quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Third Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Monday, November 4, 2024 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Monday, November 18, 2024. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (888) 566-0058. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-3035.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live. To participate, simply visit https://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Monday, November 4, 2024 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Monday, November 18, 2024. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com.

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.

Contacts

(MIAMI) Robert A. Ramirez, CFO, 305-375-8005 or rramirez@thehackettgroup.com

