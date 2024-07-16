Home Business Wire The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2024 Second...
The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2024 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2024 on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, senior management will discuss second quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Second Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (888) 566-0039. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-3039.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live. To participate, simply visit https://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com.

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.

Contacts

Robert A. Ramirez, CFO, 305-375-8005 or rramirez@thehackettgroup.com

