<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2023 Second...
Business Wire

The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

di Business Wire

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, the senior management will discuss second quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Second Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (800) 835-8067. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-3354.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live. To participate, simply visit https://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com .

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.

Contacts

Robert A. Ramirez, CFO, 305-375-8005 or rramirez@thehackettgroup.com

Articoli correlati

Intevac to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 2nd

Business Wire Business Wire -
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intevac, Inc. (Nasdaq: IVAC), a leading supplier of thin-film processing systems, will release financial results for...
Continua a leggere

Olo Announces Date of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Olo Inc. (NYSE: OLO), a leading open SaaS platform for restaurants, today announced that it will report...
Continua a leggere

Carvana to Report Second Quarter 2023 and Host Quarterly Conference Call on July 19

Business Wire Business Wire -
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced it will...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php