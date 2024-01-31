Home Business Wire The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2023 Fourth...
Business Wire

The Hackett Group, Inc. Invites You to Participate in the 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, February 20, 2024

di Business Wire

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 29, 2023 on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 after the close of regular market hours.

Following the release, senior management will discuss fourth quarter results in a conference call at 5:00 P.M. ET.

The number for the conference call is (800) 593-0486, [Passcode: Fourth Quarter]. For International callers, please dial (517) 308-9371.

Please dial in at least 5-10 minutes prior to start time. If you are unable to participate on the conference call, a rebroadcast will be available beginning at 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. To access the rebroadcast, please dial (888) 566-0474. For International callers, please dial (203) 369-3610.

In addition, The Hackett Group will also be webcasting this conference call live. To participate, simply visit https://www.thehackettgroup.com approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call and click on the conference call link provided. An online replay of the call will be available after 8:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 and will run through 5:00 P.M. ET on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. To access the replay, visit www.thehackettgroup.com.

For additional information on The Hackett Group, please visit our website at www.thehackettgroup.com.

We look forward to your participation.

Contacts

Robert A. Ramirez, CFO, 305-375-8005 or rramirez@thehackettgroup.com

Articoli correlati

Deirdre Hanford’s Appointment as CEO of the National Center for the Advancement of Semiconductor Technology

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRUS) congratulates Deirdre Hanford, a member of Cirrus Logic’s Board of Directors since...
Continua a leggere

Skyworks Reports Q1 FY24 Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivers Revenue of $1.202 Billion Posts GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.44 and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS of $1.97 Generates Record Operating Cash...
Continua a leggere

Leonardo DRS Delivers 1,000th Laser System Key to Rotor and Fixed-Wing Aircraft Protection System

Business Wire Business Wire -
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRS) announced today that it has delivered the 1,000th Solaris™ ruggedized laser system...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php