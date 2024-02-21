The Hackett Group Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT), a leading benchmarking, executive advisory and strategic consultancy firm that enables organizations to achieve Digital World Class® performance, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter, which ended on December 29, 2023.

Financial Highlights

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $72.4 million and revenue before reimbursements was $71.2 million, which exceeded the high end of our guidance. This compares to total revenue of $70.1 million and revenue before reimbursements of $68.8 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.28 in the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $0.31 in the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP net income includes a one-time legal settlement and related costs of $1.2M, or $0.03 per diluted earnings per share.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP measure, was $0.39, exceeding the high end of our guidance, as compared to $0.36 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted financial information is provided to enhance the understanding of the Company’s financial performance and is reconciled to the Company’s GAAP information in the accompanying tables.

Cash flow from operations was $25.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.

As of December 29, 2023, the Company’s cash balances were $21.0 million, with $33.0 million outstanding on the Company’s credit facility. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company paid down $11.0 million of its debt balance.

Subsequent to the end of the fourth quarter, the Company’s Board of Directors declared its first quarter 2024 dividend of $0.11 per share for its shareholders of record on March 22, 2024, to be paid on April 5, 2024.

“We reported solid operating results which exceeded our previously provided guidance while continuing our investment in program development and sales resources in our recurring high margin IP and AI offerings,” stated Ted A. Fernandez, Chairman & CEO of The Hackett Group, Inc. “More importantly, our recently launched generative artificial intelligence platform, AI XPLR, is receiving favorable feedback. It has led to a significant number of client meetings, enabling us to showcase our unique ability to assess organizational opportunities by leveraging our rapidly growing Use Case Repository to establish Gen AI roadmaps with related benefit case analyses IP.”

Business Outlook for the First Quarter of 2024

Based on the Company’s current outlook:

The Company estimates total revenue before reimbursements for the first quarter of 2024 will be in the range of $72.5 million to $74.0 million.

The Company estimates adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2024 to be in the range of $0.36 and $0.39, assuming a GAAP effective tax rate of 22%.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company provides adjusted earnings results (which historically has excluded the loss from discontinued operations, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related compensation expense, acquisition-related non-cash stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charge and asset impairment (settlement), legal settlement and related costs, amortization of intangible assets and includes a GAAP tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP results are provided to enhance the users’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors and by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of its ongoing primary operations and to provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP information should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any results prepared in accordance with GAAP. See the reconciliation of actual results titled “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures” in the accompanying tables.

The Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial information on a forward-looking basis, including the guidance contained in this release, provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding its anticipated results of operations. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of GAAP measures to corresponding forward-looking non-GAAP measures without unreasonable effort due to the high variability and low visibility of most of the items that have been excluded from these non-GAAP measures. For example, non-cash stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the Company’s future hiring needs, the type and volume of equity awards necessary for such future hiring, and the price at which the Company’s stock will trade in those future periods. In addition, the provision or benefit for income taxes is impacted by non-recurring income tax adjustments, valuation allowance on deferred tax assets, and the income tax effect of non-GAAP exclusions. The effects of these reconciling items may be significant, as the items that are being excluded are difficult to predict.

About The Hackett Group®

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCKT) is a leading benchmarking, research advisory and strategic consultancy firm that enables organizations to achieve Digital World Class® performance.

Drawing upon our unparalleled intellectual property from more than 26,000 benchmark studies and our Hackett-Certified® best practices repository from the world’s leading businesses – including 97% of the Dow Jones Industrials, 89% of the Fortune 100, 70% of the DAX 40 and 55% of the FTSE 100 – captured through our leading benchmarking platform Quantum Leap® and our Digital Transformation Platform, we accelerate digital transformations, including enterprise cloud implementations.

For more information on The Hackett Group, visit: https://www.thehackettgroup.com/; email info@thehackettgroup.com; or call (770) 225-3600.

The Hackett Group, Hackett-Certified, quadrant logo, World Class Defined and Enabled, Quantum Leap, Digital World Class and Hackett Value Matrix are the registered marks of The Hackett Group.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Statements

This release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements including without limitation, words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” seeks,” “estimates,” or other similar phrases or variations of such words or similar expressions indicating, present or future anticipated or expected occurrences or outcomes are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may impact such forward-looking statements include without limitation, the ability of The Hackett Group to effectively market its digital transformation, artificial intelligence and other consulting services, competition from other consulting and technology companies that may have or develop in the future, similar offerings, the commercial viability of The Hackett Group and its services as well as other risk detailed in The Hackett Group’s reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Hackett Group does not undertake any duty to update this release or any forward-looking statements contained herein.

The Hackett Group, Inc. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 29, December 30, December 29, December 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Revenue before reimbursements $ 71,167 $ 68,817 $ 291,273 $ 289,688 Reimbursements 1,236 1,300 5,317 4,054 Total revenue 72,403 70,117 296,590 293,742 Costs and expenses: Cost of service: Personnel costs before reimbursable expenses (includes $1,551 and $6,238 and $1,401 and $6,201 of non-cash stock based compensation expense in the three and twelve months ended December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022, respectively) 41,901 39,208 174,891 174,112 Reimbursable expenses 1,236 1,300 5,317 4,054 Total cost of service 43,137 40,508 180,208 178,166 Selling, general and administrative costs (includes $1,243 and $4,486 and $1,038 and $4,066 of non-cash stock based compensation expense in the three and twelve months ended December 29, 2023 and December 30, 2022, respectively) 16,611 15,986 65,942 60,979 Restructuring and asset impairment settlement – – – (651 ) Legal settlement and related costs 1,178 – 1,178 – Total costs and operating expenses 60,926 56,494 247,328 238,494 Operating income 11,477 13,623 49,262 55,248 Other expense, net: Interest expense, net (641 ) (74 ) (3,235 ) (144 ) Income from operations before income taxes 10,836 13,549 46,027 55,104 Income tax expense 2,986 3,833 11,876 14,302 Net income $ 7,850 $ 9,716 $ 34,151 $ 40,802 Basic net income per common share: Income per common share from operations $ 0.29 $ 0.32 $ 1.26 $ 1.30 Weighted average common shares outstanding 27,242 30,812 27,170 31,400 Diluted net income per common share: Income per common share from operations $ 0.28 $ 0.31 $ 1.24 $ 1.28 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 27,912 31,474 27,637 31,962

The Hackett Group, Inc. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) (unaudited) December 29, December 30, 2023 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 20,957 $ 30,255 Accounts receivable and contract assets, net 52,113 48,376 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,368 2,535 Total current assets 75,438 81,166 Property and equipment, net 20,044 19,359 Other assets 285 268 Goodwill 84,242 83,502 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,419 698 Total assets $ 181,428 $ 184,993 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,557 $ 8,741 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 26,801 30,953 Contract liabilities 12,087 13,278 Income tax payable 2,360 5,759 Operating lease liabilities 1,083 870 Total current liabilities 49,888 59,601 Long-term deferred tax liability, net 8,118 6,877 Long-term debt 32,711 59,653 Operating lease liabilities 631 584 Total liabilities 91,348 126,715 Shareholders’ equity 90,080 58,278 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 181,428 $ 184,993

The Hackett Group, Inc. SEGMENT PROFIT (in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 29, December 30, December 29, December 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Global S&BT (1): Total revenue (4) $ 42,162 $ 40,901 $ 171,927 $ 169,660 Segment profit (5) 13,506 15,380 54,366 61,319 Oracle Solutions (2): Total revenue (4) $ 18,998 $ 17,155 $ 77,772 $ 76,320 Segment profit (5) 4,094 3,188 18,060 15,335 SAP Solutions (3): Total revenue (4) $ 11,243 $ 12,061 $ 46,891 $ 47,762 Segment profit (5) 3,439 3,589 11,925 12,827 Total Company: Total revenue (4) $ 72,403 $ 70,117 $ 296,590 $ 293,742 Total segment profit $ 21,039 $ 22,157 $ 84,351 $ 89,481 Items not allocated to segment level (5): Corporate general and administrative expenses 4,696 5,281 19,766 21,180 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 2,794 2,439 10,724 10,267 Restructuring and asset impairment settlement – – – (651 ) Legal settlement and related costs 1,178 – 1,178 – Depreciation and amortization 894 814 3,421 3,437 Interest expense, net 641 74 3,235 144 Income from continuing operations before taxes $ 10,836 $ 13,549 $ 46,027 $ 55,104

(1) Global S&BT includes the results of our strategic businesses consulting practices, including Strategy and Business Transformation Consulting, Benchmarking, Business Advisory Services, IP as-a-Service and OneStream. (2) Oracle Solutions includes the results of our EPM/ ERP and AMS practices. (3) SAP Solutions includes the results of our SAP applications and related SAP service offerings. (4) Total revenue includes reimbursable expenses, which are project travel-related expenses passed through to a client with no associated operating margin. (5) Segment profits consist of the revenue generated by the segment, less the direct costs of revenue and selling, general and administrative expenses that are incurred directly by the segment. Items not allocated to the segment level include corporate costs related to administrative functions that are performed in a centralized manner that are not attributable to a particular segment. Items not allocated to the segment level include corporate general and administrative expenses, non-cash stock based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization expense, restructuring and asset impairment charge (settlement), legal settlement and related costs, and interest expense and foreign currency gains and losses. Corporate general and administrative expenses primarily include costs related to business support functions including accounting and finance, human resources, legal, information technology and office administration. Corporate general and administrative expenses exclude one-time, non-recurring expenses and benefits.

The Hackett Group, Inc. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Twelve Months Ended December 29, December 30, December 29, December 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP NET INCOME $ 7,850 $ 9,716 $ 34,151 $ 40,802 Adjustments (1): Non-cash stock based compensation expense (2) 2,794 2,436 10,714 10,252 Acquisition-related non-cash stock based compensation expense (3) – 3 10 15 Restructuring and asset impairment settlement – – – (651 ) Legal settlement and related costs 1,178 – 1,178 – Amortization of intangible assets (4) – – – 154 ADJUSTED NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES ON ADJUSTMENTS (1) 11,822 12,155 46,053 50,572 Tax effect of adjustments above (5) 996 687 3,089 2,562 ADJUSTED NET INCOME (1) $ 10,826 $ 11,468 $ 42,964 $ 48,010 GAAP diluted net income per common share $ 0.28 $ 0.31 $ 1.24 $ 1.28 Adjusted diluted net income per common share (1) $ 0.39 $ 0.36 $ 1.55 $ 1.50 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 27,912 31,474 27,637 31,962

(1) The Company provides adjusted earnings results (which historically has excluded the loss from discontinued operations, non-cash stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related compensation expense, acquisition-related non-cash stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charge and asset impairment (settlement), legal settlement and related costs, amortization of intangible assets and includes a GAAP tax rate) as a complement to results provided in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). These non-GAAP results are provided to enhance the users’ overall understanding of the Company’s current financial performance and its prospects for the future. The Company believes the non-GAAP results provide useful information to both management and investors and by excluding certain expenses that it believes are not indicative of its core operating results. The non-GAAP measures are included to provide investors and management with an alternative method for assessing operating results in a manner that is focused on the performance of its ongoing primary operations and to provide a consistent basis for comparison between quarters. Further, these non-GAAP results are one of the primary indicators management uses for planning and forecasting. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP information should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any results prepared in accordance with GAAP. (2) Non-cash stock based compensation expense is accounted for under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation. The Company excludes non-cash stock based compensation expense and the related tax effects for the purposes of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures of profitability, which exclude non-cash stock based compensation expense, are widely used by investors. (3) The Company incurs cash and non-cash stock based compensation expense for acquisition related consideration that is recognized over time under GAAP. The Company believes excluding these amounts more consistently presents its ongoing results of operations because they are related to acquisitions and not due to normal operating activities. The acquisition-related non-cash stock based compensation expense is also accounted for under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, Compensation-Stock Compensation. (4) The Company has incurred expense on amortization of intangible assets related to various acquisitions. The Company excludes the effect of the amortization of intangibles from our adjusted results in order to more consistently present its ongoing results of operations. (5) The adjustment for the income tax expense is based on the accounting treatment and income tax rate for the jurisdiction of each item. For the quarter end periods the impact of non-cash stock based compensation expense was $0.7 million in 2023 and 2022, and the impact of the legal settlement and related costs were $0.3 million in 2023. For the twelve month periods the impact of non-cash stock compensation was $2.8 million and $2.7 million in 2023 and 2022, respectively; the impact of intangible amortization was $32 thousand in 2022; the impact on the restructuring and asset impairment reversal was $0.2 million benefit in 2022 and the impact of the legal settlement and related costs were $0.3 million in 2023.

The Hackett Group, Inc. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited) Quarter Ended December 29, September 29, December 30, 2023 2023 2022 Segment Total Revenue and Revenue Before Reimbursements (in thousands): Global S&BT: Total revenue $ 42,162 $ 43,798 $ 40,901 Reimbursements 566 498 482 Revenue before reimbursements $ 41,596 $ 43,300 $ 40,419 Oracle Solutions: Total revenue $ 18,998 $ 20,831 $ 17,155 Reimbursements 556 457 483 Revenue before reimbursements $ 18,442 $ 20,374 $ 16,672 SAP Solutions: Total revenue $ 11,243 $ 11,227 $ 12,061 Reimbursements 114 267 335 Revenue before reimbursements $ 11,129 $ 10,960 $ 11,726 Total segment revenue: Total revenue $ 72,403 $ 75,856 $ 70,117 Reimbursements 1,236 1,222 1,300 Revenue before reimbursements $ 71,167 $ 74,634 $ 68,817 Revenue Concentration: (% of total revenue) Top customer 7 % 6 % 5 % Top 5 customers 18 % 16 % 16 % Top 10 customers 27 % 24 % 26 % Key Metrics and Other Financial Data: Total Company: Consultant headcount 1,168 1,177 1,128 Total headcount 1,416 1,430 1,353 Days sales outstanding (DSO) 65 75 63 Cash provided by operating activities (in thousands) $ 25,587 $ 7,167 $ 24,827 Depreciation (in thousands) $ 894 $ 892 $ 814 Capital expenditures (in thousands) $ 898 $ 1,078 $ 1,494 Remaining Plan authorization: Shares purchased (in thousands) – – 4,889 Cost of shares repurchased (in thousands) $ — $ — $ 115,937 Average price per share of shares purchased $ — $ — $ 23.71 Remaining Plan authorization (in thousands) $ 13,938 $ 13,938 $ 14,672 Shares Purchased to Satisfy Employee Net Vesting Obligations: Shares purchased (in thousands) 3 3 31 Cost of shares purchased (in thousands) $ 71 $ 66 $ 646 Average price per share of shares purchased $ 23.08 $ 23.55 $ 20.93

