The Global Cyber Innovation Summit, the CISO “Invitation-only” Event, Returns in 2023 to Set the Global Agenda for Cybersecurity

The “invitation-only” Global Cyber Innovation Summit—featuring representatives from the National Security Agency (NSA) and Office of the National Cyber Director (ONCD)—gathered in Baltimore for two days of high-level strategy, policy, and technology discussions on the future of cyber threats and defense. The Summit was kicked off with opening remarks from Governor Wes Moore, State of Maryland and a special welcome by Kevin A. Anderson, Commerce Secretary, State of Maryland.

“The National Security Agency supports the mission objective of the Global Cyber Innovation Summit and has been featuring Rob Joyce as a contributing thought leader since the program’s inception in 2019,” stated an NSA spokesperson.

“This annual forum is unlike any other in the cybersecurity realm, convening thought leaders from Fortune 100 CISOs, cybersecurity CEOs, policy makers, cyber investors and the intelligence community in a trusted, non-commercial setting to raise the level of dialogue and facilitate collaboration on how we as a community meet the challenges of the rapidly evolving threat landscape and move the future of cyber innovation forward in actionable ways,” said Bob Ackerman, Chairman of the GCIS forum and Founder of cybersecurity venture capital firm, AllegisCyber, and Co-Founder of DataTribe, a cybersecurity and data science startup studio.

GCIS offers a confidential cybersecurity venue for top-tier intellectual discourse and collaboration amongst peers. The Summit included a series of keynote presentations, panel discussions, fireside chats and briefings by cybersecurity practitioners and thought leaders operating at the very cutting edge of the industry.

This year’s event kicked off with the inaugural pre-conference CISO Masterclass Series exploring the “Journey to Board Appointment: Building your Personal Brand (for CISOs)” and “Preparing For The Board Seat.”

Summit topics this year included “The Next Frontier of Cybersecurity”; “Cyber’s State Of Play– State of The Market”; “NSA: Advancing The Cyber Defense Strategy in 2023”; “ONCD: Cyber Collaboration To Become More Cyber Resilient”; “CISO’s Call To Action”; “The Way Forward: Driving Growth & Impact In Cyber”; “Workforce As A Service”; “Active Measures–Identifying Cyber Breaches In 2023 and Beyond”; “The Race To Respond–The Colonial Gas Breach Explored”; “Team In Training: Preparing Next-Gen CISO Leadership For Cyber”; “Continuous Controls Monitoring”; “Nation State Threats Are On The Rise: Are We Prepared to Disrupt a Possible Attack?”; “Securing Industry and Infrastructure: Why Trust Is the Top Leadership Quality”; “War Of The Worlds: Global Cyber Threat Protection + Elevated Exposures”; “Cyber Resilience & Preparing For Cyber Strikes”; “Preparing for Quantum”; and “Human Security Engineering.”

Overseeing the strategy and direction of the Summit is GCIS Chairman Bob Ackerman and a 14-member advisory council that includes:

Roland Cloutier, Former CISO, TikTok

Former CISO, TikTok Phil Venables , CISO, Google Cloud

, CISO, Google Tom Wilson, CISO, Southern Company

CISO, Southern Company Rich Baich, CISO, CIA

CISO, CIA Deborah Wheeler, CISO, Delta Airlines

CISO, Delta Airlines Adam Fletcher, CISO, Blackstone

CISO, Blackstone Mike Janke, Co-Founder, DataTribe

Co-Founder, DataTribe Doug Powers, Managing Director, Deloitte

Managing Director, Deloitte Rajesh De, Partner, Mayer Brown Law and Former General Counsel, NSA

Partner, Mayer Brown Law and Former General Counsel, NSA Gabe Green, CISO, Koch Industries

CISO, Koch Industries Michael Chertoff, Chairman, Chertoff Group and Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security

Chairman, Chertoff Group and Former U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Ron Gula, Co-Founder, Tenable Networks

Co-Founder, Tenable Networks Katie Gray, Senior Partner, In-Q-Tel

Senior Partner, In-Q-Tel Jason Whitty, Managing Director, Chief Security Officer, USAA

Honoring 8 Disruptive Innovators

As part of the Summit, eight early-stage disruptive cybersecurity companies—dubbed the “Disrupt 8″— were awarded by the community and selected to deliver “TED talks” that describe the most challenging, emerging industry problems and their innovative, over-the-horizon solutions.

The 2023 GCIS Disrupt 8 Award Recipients:

SixMap

CloudCover

VulnCheck

Balance Theory

Conceal

Thistle Technologies

This year’s Global Cyber Innovation Summit took place March 29-30, 2023 at The Sagamore Pendry Hotel, Baltimore, MD.

The date for the 2024 Global Cyber Innovation Summit has been set for April 10-11, 2024 and will take place at The Sagamore Pendry Hotel.

Attendance to the Summit is “by invitation only.” For consideration for an invitation please contact info@GlobalCyberSummit.org.

About the Global Cyber Innovation Summit

The annual Global Cyber Innovation Summit convenes the Global 2000 CISO community, cyber technology innovators, policy thought leaders and members of the cyber investment community for exchange of ideas, discussion and collaboration designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cybersecurity strategies and solutions.

