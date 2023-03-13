The Garage to Accelerate Population Health Management Platform Access to Hospitals and Health Systems.

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Healthcare–Today, The Garage announced it is expanding access to its population health management platform, Bridge, to independent hospitals and health systems to help shift from fee-for-service to value-based care and deliver impact in the landscape of healthcare challenges. Focusing on small to midsize hospitals, health systems and their affiliated practices and clinicians, The Garage will execute its digital-first, data-first approach, allowing organizations to improve care quality, efficiency, and the patient’s experience to achieve shared savings.

“We have had an excellent partnership with the Garage over the last few years,” said Michael Laign, President & CEO of Redeemer Health in PA. “Together, we have been able to provide better care for our patients and generate savings in our ACO and other value-based contracts.”

The Bridge platform suite of adaptable applications will enable healthcare systems to collaborate with community providers to implement a value-based care strategy in various dynamic care settings to tackle utilization management, risk network management, referral and leakage control, and increased patient engagement.

“Hospitals and Health systems across the country are challenged by the realities of value-based care,” said Pranam Ben, Founder & CEO of the Garage. “Our patients need forward-thinking, community-facing hospitals that focus on value and not volume. Our mission is to empower that with a platform-based, digital-first, data-first approach.”

Bridge is EHR agnostic and is the industry’s leading population health management platform. While aggregating and normalizing payer, clinical, HIE, SDOH, and other available data for the customer in a unified view for any user, Bridge also offers the ability to filter data dynamically between regions, payers, and additional lines of business. Hospitals and Health Systems can access patient data from outside organizations through Bridge’s embedded network management and implement Bridge’s end-to-end solutions that manage patients through convenient alternatives to office visits using synchronous and asynchronous touchpoints. “Value-based care is a transformative change for our Industry,” said Joe Taylor, Executive Director of Community Care Collaborative of PA/NJ. “Our continued partnership with the Garage allows us to deploy technology that reduces the friction in coordinating care, improves quality and efficiency which benefits our patients and communities.”

About the Garage

Based in Orlando, Florida, the Garage is a population health management technology company dedicated to changing healthcare for good…one community at a time. The company works with more than 140+ healthcare organizations and 19,500+ providers across 34 states. Through its collaborative population health management platform, Bridge, the Garage touches more than 15 million patient lives. For more information, visit www.theGarage.health.

