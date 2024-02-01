The Futurum Group Introduces Executive Leadership Additions, SaaS Capabilities To Scale Global Platform

Former Chief Customer Officer Bill Ruff takes COO position to oversee organization’s expansion

Intelligence arm announces substantial investment in intelligence platform, executive leadership, to enhance customer offerings

Chief Product Officer, Deepak Surana, brings 20+ years of experience with a track record of consistently delivering remarkable revenue growth through product and technology innovation for companies spanning pre-revenue to $100M+ ARR leading to several strategic exits.

Chief Technology Officer, Erik Bethke, has 30+ years of experience and an extensive track record in developing and leading technology teams and creating consumer software that has over $2B in retail sales

VP of Marketing, Brenna Schaefer, joins with 20+ years of SaaS startup experience building marketing functions from the ground up to support accelerated market share and revenue growth leading to several lucrative exits

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Futurum Group, a leading global technology advisory, media, and research firm, today announced a strategic growth initiative, appointing new executive leadership and investing in a platform to accelerate the growth of Futurum Intelligence.









Austin based Bill Ruff who joined the company in late 2022 accepted the role of Chief Operating Officer, as the company expands its business units and personnel. The company also announced the appointment of seasoned leaders joining its Intelligence arm: Deepak Surana as Chief Product Officer, Erik Bethke as Chief Technology Officer, and Brenna Schaefer as VP of Marketing.

Futurum Intelligence’s end-to-end solution includes direct access to analysts, providing support from research through go-to-market and beyond. Analyst expertise encompasses artificial intelligence, customer experience, and unified communications with expansion into AI chipset, DevOps, and Cybersecurity already underway. With the advent of the intelligence platform, clients will have access to a cutting-edge source that effortlessly extracts insights from intelligence data to address the most critical business questions.

“The Intelligence business represents a massive opportunity for Futurum to deliver data and insights in a way that will differentiate us from our competitors and empower our customers,” said Deepak Surana. “Our ability to integrate market leading AI powered insights and other key technologies requires a modern, flexible platform that will allow us to innovate quickly, deliver for our customers, and fuel the growth of our business,” he added.

Marc Beattie, who joined The Futurum Group as part of the Wainhouse acquisition in 2023, will continue to play a vital role within Futurum Intelligence. He will continue to focus on market expansion and customer retention and acquisition.

“The investment we’re placing into our Intelligence platform provides clients with an extraordinary level of data and insight offerings, yet to be seen,” said Daniel Newman, CEO of The Futurum Group. “Our expanded core products will further empower market intelligence, product, and strategy teams.” In congratulating Bill Ruff, Newman said: “Bill has been a terrific partner who added energizing dynamics across the organization. Our analysts, clients and employees have all benefitted from his laser-focused mentality in running the business. I know he will excel as COO and I look forward to our continued success.”

About Futurum Intelligence

Futurum Intelligence, formerly ‘Evaluator’, is a Futurum Group company. Operating as The Futurum Group’s research intelligence and data arm, Futurum Intelligence is the primary source for enterprise and industry insights in areas like AI, Customer Experience, Enterprise Decision Making, Workplace trends, indices and industry rankings. The Futurum Group is the fastest growing independent tech research, intelligence, media, and advisory firm. Its continued growth is driven by emerging technologies and innovation across its clientele of more than 260 global companies.

To learn more about Futurum Intelligence, visit futurumgroup.com/futurum-intelligence.

About The Futurum Group

The Futurum Group seamlessly integrates advisory, research, intelligence, media, and go-to-market services to provide its customers with capabilities that transcend the conventional offerings of traditional analyst firms. Catering to clientele from Fortune 500 companies to mid-market leaders, Futurum Intelligence is relied upon for making strategic product decisions and formulating data-driven go-to-market strategies across various key vertical markets.

To learn more about The Futurum Group, visit futurumgroup.com.

Contacts

nkatz@futurumgroup.com