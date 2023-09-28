The Future of Travel Has Arrived: Entrust Emerges as Global Leader in Seamless Travel and Digital Travel Credentials

With several successful implementations now facilitating seamless travel and border crossing, Entrust is now a global leader in implementing Digital Travel Credentials to transform the travel experience

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entrust, a global leader in trusted identities, payments, and data, today announced its pioneering role in the evolution of digital travel experiences. With Entrust solutions helping to power the Eurostar SmartCheck system, UK Home Office digitized immigration application process, the new UK Electronic Travel Authorization, and more, Entrust is leading implementation of Digital Travel Credentials that are transforming the travel experience.





“Entrust’s participation in the launch of the Eurostar SmartCheck program marks a significant milestone in the journey to realizing more secure and efficient international rail journeys,” said Julia Simpson, World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) President and CEO. “The implementation of a biometric walkthrough experience, with the very latest technology to digitize the passport, brings to life WTTC’s digital borders. It is a model that can be applied to many modes of international travel and I hope it will inspire others to adopt innovative solutions to take the hassle out of travel while making it more secure.”

In a rapidly evolving travel industry where travelers demand simpler, faster, and more secure solutions, Entrust has taken the lead in transforming pre-boarding check-in processes and seamless border experiences. Leveraging its innovative Identity Verification platform, Entrust has derived Digital Travel Credentials (DTC), which are a digital representation of a traveler’s identity. With the recent launch of the Eurostar SmartCheck program, Entrust has solidified its position as a global leader in DTC implementation worldwide. Another notable example of Entrust solutions in use today is the UK Home Office’s expansion of its digitized immigration application process, with the launch of the new UK Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA). Eurostar launched its SmartCheck biometric service, in full production since July 2023, and has undergone rigorous testing, demonstrating its efficacy through several thousand trips. Entrust, in collaboration with SmartCheck lead partner iProov, and using Inverid’s ReadID, has nurtured this program from its pilot stage in 2022 to its full-scale launch initially for Business Premier and Carte Blanche travelers.

“We are honored to be advancing the realization of this digital transformation in travel and borders,” said Gordon Wilson, Vice President and Global Lead of Seamless Travel at Entrust. “Entrust’s cutting-edge Identity Verification platform and seamless travel solution approach redefines the travel experience. With consent-based one-to-one facial matching, your face becomes your check-in ticket, boarding pass, and passport for border exit or entry, this is the future of the traveler experience.”

Entrust first demonstrated its Seamless Travel solution during the Canadian Chain of Trust pilot program, and in collaboration with the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA), and the Greater Toronto Airport Authority (GTAA). The solution derives the DTC to support the transformation of travel in line with the desired seamless traveler journey defined by the WTTC and aligns with the standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO -TRIP) and the One ID Program goals of the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The travel industry now can operationalize seamless travel with pilots and plan full production rollouts. Visit our website to discover how the Entrust Identity Verification Solution and the Digital Travel Credential can transform your passenger journey: Entrust Seamless Travel Solutions.

