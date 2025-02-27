The Future of Oil and Gas Operations Isn’t Just Digital—It’s Smarter, Simpler, and Built for the Field

Porosity Closes $2.9M Round and Hires New CEO to Support Hyperscale

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The oil and gas industry is at a crossroads. Evolving regulations, an uncertain pricing environment, and increased pressure from investors to maximize efficiency have made one thing clear: the field operator is being asked to do more than ever before. With a $2.9M capital infusion and a visionary new CEO, Porosity is transforming drilling and production, compliance and maintenance that have, until now, lagged behind.

Porosity, a field workflow automation platform, is redefining how oil and gas manages operations with AI-powered solutions that streamline and scale at the pace of energy.

A Problem That’s Been Ignored for Too Long

Ask any lease operator, and they’ll tell you the same story. After a full day in the field—running routes, maintaining equipment, and troubleshooting issues—many go home only to spend hours entering data into outdated software.

Philip Richard, CEO of Porosity, on the future of oil and gas field operations:

"For too long, field operators have been forced to work with outdated tools that slow them down rather than support them. Compliance and maintenance shouldn’t be a bottleneck—they should be a seamless part of operations. At Porosity, we’re changing that. This funding allows us to expand our field-first AI-driven solutions, giving teams the tools they actually need. Our mission is simple: reduce administrative burden, improve safety, and help operators focus on what they do best—keeping wells productive and energy flowing."

In a volatile regulatory landscape–the OOOO Series, NGO eyes in the sky, and growing LDAR requirements–the administrative burden on operators has only increased. And while regulations may shift with political cycles, one thing is clear: the demand for tighter emissions monitoring and operational accountability isn’t going away.

Operators need field-ready tools—ones that make risk management easier, maintenance more efficient, and enable seamless reporting at scale. That’s exactly what Porosity delivers.

Why Porosity? A Field-First Approach to Risk-Mitigation and Maintenance

Unlike legacy systems, Porosity is built from the ground up with the field operator in mind. The platform eliminates unnecessary manual entry, reduces reporting errors, and automates workflows—saving operators 50% more time and cutting errors by 30%.

Porosity’s approach pairs a field-ready mobile interface with a powerful cloud-based web platform, ensuring that field teams have everything they need—right where they need it. The result? Less time spent on paperwork, fewer missed regulatory deadlines, and more focus on keeping wells productive.

This funding round, led by Flybridge Capital, with additional investment from Bienville Capital, Correlation Ventures and Collaborative Fund, will accelerate Porosity’s growth and expand its AI-driven solutions for maintenance and compliance automation.

“Porosity is redefining efficiency in oil and gas with a human-centric approach to digitization,” said Jeff Bussgang, General Partner at Flybridge Capital. “By harnessing AI to provide deeper insights, Porosity is not just streamlining operations—it’s empowering field teams to make smarter, more sustainable decisions that will drive the future of the industry.”

AI-Powered Maintenance: A Game Changer for Field Teams

Porosity isn’t just making risk-mitigation easier—it’s transforming maintenance with AI-powered insights. One of its most innovative additions is Rusty, an AI agent that analyzes photos and videos of equipment in real time.

Picture this: an operator captures an image of a corroded valve. Within seconds, Rusty not only flags the issue but also compares it to previous images, detecting that corrosion has worsened month over month. He provides proactive maintenance recommendations or even warns of a potential leak—helping teams stay ahead of failures and prevent costly shutdowns before they happen.

This technology isn’t about replacing human expertise—it’s about enhancing it. By providing real-time, data-driven recommendations, Porosity empowers field operators to make data-informed decisions.

The Industry Is Ready for a Change

Oil and gas executives have long recognized that digital transformation is key to staying competitive, yet many companies remain stuck using outdated maintenance tools. The cost of inefficiency is high—not just in fines and regulatory penalties, but in wasted time, lost production, and increased safety risks.

About Porosity

Porosity is a Field Automation Workflow Platform that empowers oil and gas operators to streamline compliance, maintenance, and emissions monitoring with ease. As a digital risk-mitigation platform, Porosity is designed with the field in mind—simplifying complex workflows, reducing errors, and ensuring compliance while keeping operations efficient and future-ready. Built to put people first, Porosity transforms field operations by enabling real-time, data-driven decision-making, improving safety, and enhancing sustainability. Whether optimizing OGI and AVO scheduling, data collection, and leak repair tracking, automating OOOO report creation, or interfacing seamlessly with third-party LDAR and emissions monitoring hardware, Porosity delivers an intuitive solution that maximizes uptime, mitigates risk, and drives long-term success in an evolving energy landscape.

