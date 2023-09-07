The Future of Data: Options Shines as Industry Leader in Global Delivery and Seamless 100Gb OPRA Data Feed Migrations

LONDON & NEW YORK & HONG KONG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Options Technology, the leading Capital Markets services provider, today announced its global client delivery of the U.S. Options market data feed in Frankfurt FR2









By delivering OPRA NBBO (Options Price Reporting Authority – National Best Bid and Offer) in Equinix Frankfurt FR2, Options Technology now provides its clients with access to the most accurate and up-to-date information on US Options markets.

The Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA) is responsible for aggregating and disseminating price quotations for listed options contracts in the U.S. A broader part of this initiative has led to the investment and deployment of additional infrastructure. This allows clients access to OPRA NBBO via a fully deployed ticker plant. The addition of this market in Frankfurt complements existing availability of global multi-asset class content.

The announcement follows Options Technology’s integration of normalised data services and API. Options provides clients with consolidated access to global market data sources across multiple asset classes, alongside hosted trading infrastructure and direct connectivity to counterparties in the wider capital markets ecosystem.

Options Technology facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed infrastructure and connectivity available in conjunction with the firm’s private financial cloud services which combine hosting with direct market access, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

Danny Moore, Options President and CEO, commented, “We take immense pride in being the first market data and infrastructure provider to make OPRA NBBO accessible in this critical location, empowering our clients with the most comprehensive and dependable insights into the U.S. Options markets.

Our investment in additional infrastructure and the integration of a fully deployed ticker plant further strengthens our commitment to providing the capital markets with the latest technology solutions and global market data sources.”

Today’s news comes as the latest in a series of exciting developments for Options Technology, including its partnership with Raptor Trading Systems, its appointment of Scott Feagans as SVP of Sales Engineering and its attainment of Microsoft Solutions Partner Status for Data and AI.

In 2019, Options received investment from Boston-based Private Equity Firm, Abry Partners. This investment has enabled Options to accelerate its growth strategy and develop its technology platform whilst expanding its reach in key financial centres globally.

