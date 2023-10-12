The Fresh Market is Now on DoorDash

The specialty fresh food retailer ramps up eCommerce offering in Q4 bringing its curated selection of premium products to the DoorDash Marketplace

GREENSBORO, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Food–Guests of The Fresh Market can now experience the benefit of delivery to their doorstep through the convenience of DoorDash, the local commerce platform. Now available on the DoorDash Marketplace, with delivery from its 161 stores, the specialty fresh food retailer is providing guests the flexibility and option to shop for favorite weekly meals, special occasions, and dinner-on-the-go, capitalizing on The Fresh Market’s omnichannel approach to enhance the customer experience. The timely launch aligns well with the upcoming holiday season, historically The Fresh Market’s busiest time of the year.





“It’s exciting to bring our guests another way to shop our stores that fits their daily lifestyle needs,” states Kevin Miller, Chief Marketing Officer at The Fresh Market. “Being able to find The Fresh Market on the DoorDash Marketplace and place an order for delivery will help our guests’ holiday shopping needs, solve “what’s for dinner tonight” on a busy day, or everyday if they prefer or need the convenience of delivery.”

All participating The Fresh Market stores will be available on DashPass*, DoorDash’s membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants, grocery, and convenience stores nationwide. DashPass members can enjoy these benefits on all eligible orders of $35 or more from The Fresh Market.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with The Fresh Market ahead of the busy holiday season to offer their leading fresh selection to new and loyal customers with stress free on-demand delivery,” added Fuad Hannon, Vice President of New Verticals at DoorDash. “The Fresh Market is a welcome addition to the 100,000+ non-restaurant stores on our Marketplace and Drive platforms in North America, bringing top notch selection and continued convenience to consumers.”

To celebrate the launch, guests can receive $20 off delivery orders of $60 or more at The Fresh Market—now until December 31, 2023.** Details below.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the “Best Grocery Store in America” by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in 2023, 2022 and 2021, “America’s Best Customer Service 2021” by Newsweek and Statista and a top 5 most trusted grocery retail brand for specialty and natural/organic foods in the 2022 BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 161 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About DoorDash

DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) is a technology company that connects consumers with their favorite local businesses in more than 25 countries across the globe. Founded in 2013, DoorDash builds products and services to help businesses innovate, grow, and reach more customers. DoorDash is building infrastructure for local commerce, enabling merchants to thrive in the convenience economy, giving consumers access to more of their communities, and providing work that empowers. With DoorDash, there is a neighborhood of good in every order.

*DashPass benefits apply only to eligible orders that meet the minimum subtotal requirement listed on DoorDash for each participating merchant. Other fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. After signing up for DashPass, you will be charged the then-current renewal price (plus applicable taxes) automatically on a recurring basis until you cancel. DashPass terms (including how to cancel) here.

**Take $20 off orders $60+ at The Fresh Market. Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $60, excluding taxes and fees.

See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

Offer will apply with code TFM20DOORDASH at checkout if your cart meets the conditions. Valid through 12/31/2023. Valid only at participating The Fresh Market locations. Fees (including service fee), taxes, and gratuity still apply. All deliveries subject to availability. Discount apportioned equally across all items ordered. Limit one (1) redemption per person. Valid for delivery orders only. Must have an existing DoorDash account with a valid form of accepted payment on file. No cash value. Non-transferable. See full terms and conditions at help.doordash.com/consumers/s/article/offer-terms-conditions.

