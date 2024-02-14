“The Four Rs of Cybersecurity,” a New Book by TextPower CEO and Board Director Scott Goldman, Helps Navigate Cybersecurity Priorities

Scott Goldman, Co-Founder and CEO of TextPower and a public company Board Director, has written a step-by-step guide for his fellow CEOs, Board Directors, and other non-geeks – What to ask, what to know, and what to ignore.

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TextPower–Scott Goldman, author, CEO, and Co-founder of TextPower, Inc. announced the availability today of his new book, “The Four Rs of Cybersecurity.” The book is a must-read for CEOs, Board Directors, and other corporate leaders as priorities regarding cybersecurity shift from a technical topic to a regulatory, organizational, and strategic imperative.









“As a long-time Director on a public company board and advisor for several companies that actively deal with cybersecurity governance, I realized that I was uniquely positioned to provide valuable insight to this audience,” says Goldman.

Goldman draws on his experience advising security policies as a long-time public company board director and CEO of TextPower, the developer of the patented TextKey® solution for multifactor authentication. “One of my strengths and personal interests is translating complex technical information into terms that anyone can understand,” comments Goldman. “My hope is that fellow executives find the book a valuable resource.”

Cybersecurity has become top-of-mind for corporate leaders. In July 2023, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission adopted new rules that require greater levels of transparency related to cybersecurity incidents as well as annual disclosure of material information related to cybersecurity risk management, strategy, and governance.

The book’s chapters guide the reader through the four Rs of cybersecurity: Resist, Restrict, Recover, and Report, with practical guidance and information for all sizes and types of organizations that will inevitably have to deal with cybersecurity incidents.

“I enjoy sharing my knowledge and felt compelled to create a resource that could be used by senior executives in an accessible manner,” continues Goldman, and “I realized that a practical guide would be most useful, a straightforward road map containing actionable information.”

As CEOs, Board Directors, and other senior managers move to strengthen cybersecurity policies and procedures, “The Four Rs of Cybersecurity” is a framework and reference to begin the process and provides useful context for interacting with internal or contracted security professionals.

“The Four Rs of Cybersecurity” is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop and other leading online booksellers.

About Scott Goldman

Scott Goldman is a dynamic entrepreneur and chief executive with the ability to translate complex concepts to non-technical audiences. Scott’s extensive industry experience includes wireless, Internet, cybersecurity, and telecommunications. Scott has been a Director on the Board of Mueller Industries (NYSE: MLI) for 14 years. A proven industry thought leader, he has authored hundreds of articles, many significant white papers, and the books, “Ask the Wireless Wizard” and “The Cooper Report.” Scott has been interviewed more than five hundred times in various media including CNBC National Business Report, CNN Asia, NBC Nightly News, and the Fox News Morning Show. He has been quoted frequently in the Wall Street Journal, Fortune, Business Week, and other prominent publications.

About TextPower, Inc.

TextPower, Inc. is the leading provider of real-time communication solutions to a variety of industries worldwide using text messaging (SMS), allowing clients to alert, respond to, and connect with their customers. The company’s software and 2-way text messaging services help companies enhance their revenues, decrease costs and improve customer service. TextPower’s authentication product, TextKey® replaces the token or security fob previously needed to verify the identity of online users for password-protected applications.

Contacts

Dan Chmielewski



Madison Alexander PR



P: +1-714-832-8716



www.madisonalexanderpr.com