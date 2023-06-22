<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
The First Virtual MagicINFO & VXT Event Organized by ScreenCom

GRONINGEN, The Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ScreenCom is set to launch its first virtual event, LOOKBEYOND23, focusing on Samsung’s digital signage products, particularly MagicINFO and VXT. At LOOKBEYOND23, visitors can attend virtual speaker panels, how-to training sessions, and standalone presentations all of which are with leading digital signage experts.

Why Visit LOOKBEYOND23?

The innovative virtual event, LOOKBEYOND23 is offering a platform for MagicINFO and VXT enthusiasts and professionals. This online conference will gather Samsung signage experts, MagicINFO/VXT users, and customers to share, inspire, and grow in the vibrant digital signage landscape.

The LOOKBEYOND23 event program is set to feature industry leaders who will inspire participants with innovative strategies, tips and tricks, and best practices in the digital signage industry. It also provides a global networking platform, showcasing inspiring success stories from happy customers.

Designed specifically for MagicINFO and VXT users as well as Samsung-oriented business partners, LOOKBEYOND23 is a great opportunity to upskill and connect with industry experts. Digital signage pros and thought leaders will do a deep dive into exciting topics. The virtual digital signage event, LOOKBEYOND23 is set to cover the following themes:

– Digital signage and sustainability

– Monetizing digital signage

– Digital signage content strategy

– Digital signage technologies

– Innovation in digital signage

For more information visit: lookbeyond.online

About ScreenCom (https://www.screencom.eu/)

ScreenCom is the all-in-one specialist for data-driven future-ready digital signage solutions on MagicINFO, as well as signage ecosystems, data drive, automation, smart cities, and more. With more than 10 years of experience in training, support, and consultancy the business offers solutions with the highest service standard and quality within 24 hours. ScreenCom supports enterprises and businesses that want to achieve more through effective communication by using the MagicINFO digital signage system.

Contacts

Press contact:
Evelyn Lok, Marketing Team Lead at ScreenCom

Phone: +31852736302

Email: evelyn@screencom.eu

